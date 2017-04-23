Greg’s Guide Lines: published April 20, 2017

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

I hope everyone had a nice Easter. We did, gathering together at my place with some of the family. Naturally, I had time in the morning to sneak away and check out a couple local rivers. No fish were caught and the only hint of one was a super-light sucker nibble.

I recall an Easter spent at my mother-in-law’s cabin on Little Bear Lake several years ago. The kids, both young, searched outside for eggs, as all the snow had melted. It was much like last weekend’s weather but we still had some sketchy ice on the lake.

A thin open water area, located near a small, weedy island, caught my attention. It was directly in front of the cabin and surrounded by very shallow water. Wondering if there were any fish in this area, I scrounged up some “summer tackle” from inside the cabin and headed out to investigate.

If I wanted to fish anywhere on the lake, it had to be this spot, as I never had an auger with me. The open water was my only opportunity.

Easing myself up to the edge of the hole, I extended a long summer rod out and dropped a small jig over the side, in 2-3’ of water. Imagine my surprise, when a large perch slammed the bait and was pulled to the surface.

I admired it for a few seconds and slid it back into the water and went on to catch a few more. They were all big and obviously female perch, full of eggs. We never caught them that large during the summer months, only the little ones.

They were also grubby but never-the-less fun.

The allure of water. I just can’t get enough of it and that’s probably why I’m always checking out different fisheries. Some of them aren’t even that. Just a pool of water that appears to possibly hold a fish or two.

I’ve been in the boat a couple times this spring but most of my adventures have taken place while trying to shore fish somewhere. I realize that I’d be better off using a boat, if bringing home a meal of crappies was a priority, but I prefer to start out from shore and then work my way into the boat a couple weeks later.

It goes like this:

*Fish from shore using knee boots or hip waders. That’s why I’m constantly checking water temperatures and as of right now it’s too cold. I’ve found water as warm as 51.5º but the fish weren’t there. This was in the morning. I’m thinking if I went back in the afternoon, it would be warmer and might possibly have a few fish within casting range. Ideally, find water in the mid-50’s and you’ll have fish.

*Use chest waders to work the shorelines, when fish start to disperse from in front of you. Waders allow me to move up and down the shorelines, as long as it’s not too soft of a bottom. I haven’t gone too deep, where water has run into the top of them but darn close. It’s the boggy, soft-bottomed areas that usually stop me. I said usually.

*Once fish are harder to catch from shore, it’s time for the boat. Many of the lakes I fish, however, are only accessible from shore and dragging a boat into them isn’t really worth the effort. Normally, when using a boat, I’m on prime crappie waters.

One of the lakes (if you can call it that) I checked last week brought back a lot of memories, as I had fished it with my late Uncle Francis, over 30 years ago.

Thinking there might be some fish in it, we put on the knee-boots and made our way out across a floating bog. It was one of those bogs that had you making an immediate next step because your other foot was sinking. You had to look ahead and plan your steps. You also had to go fairly quick and that’s hard to do when there’s a lot of brush in the way. It was such tough going that we only brought along one rod, which we planned on sharing.

Reaching the edge of a 20-acre bog lake, Francis got the first turn. Casting a “Beetle Spin” for five minutes resulted in nothing. Then it was my turn, which ended in the same results.

Back to Francis. I was looking the other way, when I heard him say “there’s one.” I turned to see the rod folded over and the line slowly moving along the shoreline. Obviously not a crappie, it didn’t fight but steadily and slowly swam away until it came loose. That was our only bite. I had to re-visit for old time sake.

Again with the knee-boots. This time, however, the bog was still partially frozen. I could feel the solid firmness below my feet and getting to the so-called lake was a breeze. Taking the water temp revealed it to be slightly over 51º. I was hoping for more.

This time, I was making extra-long casts with my 7’2” Tuned Up Custom Rods ultra-light. A small hair jig was on the business end of things and a large Rocket Bobber helped in making casts of 75-100 feet. Nothing. Still too cold.

Not easily deterred, I’ll be going back.