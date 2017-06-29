Greg’s Guide Lines: published June 29, 2017

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

Brian Griffith and I made plans to fish together on Trout Lake last Saturday but inclement weather forced us to postpone for a day. Both retired, we can do that now and prefer avoiding bad weather. It’s amazing what old age can do to a fella. Back in the day, when fishing musky or walleye tournaments, or just playing around, we’d be out there come hell or high water and many times it was a little of each.

The decision to cancel Saturday’s outing came early in the morning but I had the boat all ready to go so another trip to Trout was in order. I’d go solo, as it was only 19 miles from home. Brian, on the other hand, lived near Walker, about 1 ½ hours away.

It was cold, wet, and windy but I had somewhat of a game plan. That being to fish until noon and then head home to watch the Twins game. The whole day was planned. (By the way, how ‘bout those Twins!)

Having done well on the walleyes in days prior, I struggled and only ended up catching four smallmouth bass. I was glad he didn’t make the trip for that kind of fishing but wondered about the next day. The forecast didn’t look any better. Hmmm. What to do? I certainly wasn’t going back to Trout Lake. But then it struck me. Native fishing guide Daris Rosebear and I had been meaning to get together sometime soon and although he was quite busy with his guiding schedule, I wondered if he might possibly have an open spot for Sunday. A message was sent and sure enough, he was open. We’d be there.

I called “Griff” and told him to meet me in Bemidji at 6:15 a.m., saying “we’re going lake trout fishing.” After a slight pause, his expected response was “What? Lake trout? Where?” “On the Red Lake Reservation with Daris Rosebear” I answered, which only brought on an onslaught of more questioning. I finished up by telling him “just bring a couple jigging rods and I’ll meet you at Burger King.”

Meeting the next morning, we traveled together to Red Lake and met Daris at the casino parking lot. From there, we followed him to the jail (now that’s always a little concerning), where we each purchased a permit to fish for a day on the Red Lake Nation. Cost? $10.

It was nice to see Daris and it’s getting to be like “old home week” when we meet up. I first fished with him several years ago, when ice fishing for stream trout. I think we caught about fifty fish that day. Another trip was made on the ice with the same results. It’s always good.

This was my first open water trip with him and I was just as excited as Griff, who admitted he couldn’t even sleep the night before. It’s sure nice not to lose that enthusiasm for a passion that we both share.

We followed Rosebear to Green Lake, where we would try our hand for lake trout. The lake is off limits to outboard motor use but it’s small size made it perfect for the bow mount trolling motor and within minutes we were on the spot and jigging.

It didn’t take long for a lake trout to come aboard. I think it was on Brian’s first drop, as we jigged in 40’ of water. A good sign. Using smaller lake trout offerings (jig/minnow, jig/plastic, spoons, etc.), we went on to catch our limit of two each and released a good number of them, along with the occasional largemouth bass. I can’t recall catching bass that deep before. It was a fun battle all the way to the top.

The lakers ran an average size of three pounds or so but Rosebear has caught them up to 33”, weighing about 12 pounds. You really never know when a big one will show its face. A medium action walleye rod works well for these fish.

There’s 27 lakes on the reservation that are available for summer fishing, as long as you have a permit and native fishing guide. Wintertime only allows one to fish three stream trout lakes. Lake trout are off limits.

Enough lake trout fun was had and it was time to move on to lake number two, which was only minutes away.

Island Lake, one that I had ice fished before, is home to great numbers of rainbows and brook trout and right on cue, they were biting with every drop. This time, the baits were smaller yet and tipped with a small piece of minnow. Put the whole minnow on and they’d steal it away.

The brookies were hungry, like normal, and many were of the smaller variety but every-once-in-a-while you’d latch onto a bigger one. Daris has caught them up to 19”.

Rainbows would come and go but you knew immediately when one had grabbed your lure, as they fought a lot harder than the little brookies. A panfish rod works very well for these fish.

It didn’t take long to fill our stream trout limit of five each. I was glad Griff brought along a cooler filled with ice. He was taking all home, destined for the smoker.

With a limit achieved, we went on to catch and release. Total fish count wasn’t kept track of but I’m sure we caught over 50 fish, again. It never ceases to amaze me. Actually, that’s the catch phrase on Rosebear’s guide service brochure, “be amazed.” And we were.

Daris, at 27 years of age, does well as a fishing guide and has been at it for 7 years now. He’s a true joy to be fishing with, whether on the ice or in the boat. His boat, by the way, is a 2016 16 ½’ AlumaCraft, which is perfect for the many smaller waters available on the reservation. Tag boats are allowed, if you want to bring your own to accommodate a larger group.

For more information on fishing the Red Lake Nation with Daris Rosebear, contact him on Facebook at Rosebear Guide Service, email 2016rosebear@gmail.com, or phone 218-214-0018. Be Amazed!