Greg’s Guide Lines

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

Five full days on the same body of water is almost more than I can stand. Don’t get me wrong. Lake of the Woods is a tremendous fishery but it doesn’t matter if I was catching limit after limit of eating size walleye or trophy after trophy, I just don’t like being away from home for that long and that’s just me. Three days is more than enough in my book. However, when locked in to fish the Aim Pro Walleye Championship, I had no choice, sort of. Here’s how it all went down, day by day.

Day one of pre-fishing with Andy Walsh had us arriving around noon and fishing until 4:30 or so. To save on lake travel in windy conditions, we put in at Long Point Resort because deeper, and hopefully fish holding, waters were just out in front.

Using lead core line, we trolled the 30’ depths and caught a dozen fish, ranging from small sauger to 23” walleye. Ending the day a little early, due to our main graph going out on us, we loaded up and drove back to Wheeler’s Point Resort, our base camp for the next five days.

Phone calls were made. We needed another graph and badly. Teammate Justin Bailey wouldn’t be showing up until Thursday so arrangements were made with sponsor Ray’s Sport and Marine in Grand Rapids for him to deliver a new graph. I just can’t say enough about the working relationship we have with Ray’s, as they are top notch. As a matter of fact, my boat was left there for the week in order for a few minor adjustments to be made. It sometimes takes me a year or more to get a boat set up just the way I like it and this was the case.

Day two was much calmer but we once again trailered to Long Point Resort and began trolling. We could do no wrong, as over three dozen fish were caught. The only problem was that they were running small in size, with a 21” walleye being the largest of the day. On the plus side, was the fact that there wasn’t another boat in sight. We had this large school of fish all to ourselves.

Day three had us venturing off far and wide, checking out different areas. It was rough out on this day and precision trolling was made difficult. Although fish were caught, it was a poor day of catching but that comes with pre-fishing and trying to find that new hotspot.

Day four, the first day of the event, has us running out to our day two hotspot, only to find the fish had moved. After scratching out a couple smaller walleye, we decided to go for broke and head further west to Arneson’s Reef.

A couple more fish were boated here, one of them being a chunky 22 ½”er. Anytime you’re dealing with a reef, the odds of getting snagged up and losing tackle is a very distinct possibility and that’s just what we encountered, losing two favorite crankbaits and a bottom bouncing rig.

The tournament allowed five fish to be recorded for each day and our day’s end total weight ended up at 12.95 pounds, not good but at least we “filled the card.” Out of 53 boats, we were in 32nd place.

Tournament teammates Justin Bailey and Jason Rylander finished the day with 15.10 pounds, which included a 9 pound 28”er.

The second and last day of the event had the wind blowing pretty good. Andy and I found a nice school of fish about 10 miles out and battled high rollers and a torrential downpour for a good part of the day. Water came right over the bow a couple of times and washed the floor pretty darn good. Thank goodness we had a “sun roof”, as it kept us dry for the most part but at day’s end I was pretty much soaked through and through, from top to bottom.

We finished the day by weighing in 14.80 pounds and ending up right where we started in the morning at 32nd place. Bailey and Rylander must have found the lucky horseshoe, as they caught two more big fish, a 27 ¾” and 28”, and weighed in 22.22 pounds, finishing just out of the money in 13th place.

Local anglers Colby Gallagher and Dusty Cartie finished 5th with a weight of 43.94 pounds, good for $1,800 and a trip to the national championship to be held next year.

First place and $8,000 went to the team of Pfeifer/Pfeifer, who weighed in a whopping two-day total of 59.81 pounds. They’ll be making a trip to the national championship next year as well.

For Andy and I, it was a fun season. We finished in 22nd place in “Team of the Year” standings and are already looking forward to next year. We’d like to thank our sponsors for this year: Mesaba Heating & Plumbing, the Outdoor Report, Hawkinson Construction, Wizard’s Bar & Grill, North Homes, Tackle Tamer, Enich Dental, Olson’s Mini Storage, Keewatin Sinclair, Olson’s Body Shop & Salvage, Trapper’s Landing, Ray’s sport & Marine, Mercury Marine, Clam Outdoors, Vexilar, Tuned Up Custom Rods, North Country Outdoors, and Mindy and Alicia, Andy’s “work wives.”