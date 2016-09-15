Greg’s Guide Lines

× Expand Jim Carpenter, Greg Clusiau, and Justin Bailey enjoyed a day on Lake Superior, fishing with “Fish of the Gitch” charters.

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

Looking back at things, I’m amazed at the large waters I have fished. Yes, Big Winnibigoshish, Leech Lake, Mille Lacs, and Upper Red Lake are all on the list but I’m talking really big, something that makes you want to sit back and say “wow.”

Lake of the Woods, a couple weeks ago, is definitely on the list, weighing in at over 1,000,000 acres. And How could I forget a trip to Lake Nipigon for lake trout. “Nip” covers 1,872 square miles and is considered by some to be a “sixth Great Lake.”

Of course, at the top of the list is Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world. Named “gichi-gami” by the Ojibwe, it has the meaning “be a great sea” and great it is with its massive size of nearly 32,000 square miles. I try to make it to Lake Superior at least once a year and that happened, once again, last week, when three of us gathered together to hop aboard a charter boat, owned and operated by Capt. Lorin LeMire.

Lorin and I have been internet “friends” for several years. Similar fishing interests had us planning to get together several times but it just never happened, as one thing or another would come up. One trip I couldn’t make was a late-ice northern pike expedition on Rainy Lake, where Lorin and his group caught several trophy class fish.

This time, it was going to happen. Only the weather could stop us now and that didn’t look to be a problem.

Arriving at McQuade safe harbor in the dark, 6 a.m., pleasantries were exchanged and out to sea we went. Joining me on this trip was guide partner Justin Bailey and longtime tournament competitor and friend Jim Carpenter.

The weather was about as nice as one could expect, with comfortable air temps and only a wisp of a wind.

Lorin, originally from White Bear Lake, moved to Duluth fifteen years ago and for the first five had no interest whatsoever in the big lake. He finally started to fish Lake Superior, summer and winter, and quickly fell in love with it.

Fishing out of a 23’ Grady White in prior years, he upgraded this spring to a 27’ Pro Line and began his “Fish of the Gitch” Lake Superior Chartering service and things have been going well. As a matter-of-fact, his books are filled for the remainder of this season.

With eight lines set, two per person, it didn’t take long to put the first fish in the boat, a small lake trout. Another was boated a short while later and then there was a lull. You have to be flexible when fishing, especially when it’s big water. You know fish are somewhere and it’s up to you to find them, something that can be hard to do at times.

Heading out to deeper water, keeping a keen eye on water temperature changes, Lorin was finally satisfied with his findings and rods were once again set. Again, with a quick fish.

Also key in locating fish is the ability to find baitfish and in this case we’re talking smelt. By the looks of it, the Lake Superior smelt population must be thriving, as huge “bait balls” were spotted continuously. It was also in this area that several more fish were caught.

We went on to finish the day with nine fish boated and a handful of them shaking the hook. The old adage “the big fish always gets away” held true for us, when a nice, fat laker shook off as it neared the boat.

The day prior, Lorin did well on the bigger fish, with a 5 pound coho salmon among them. Now that’s a big coho for Lake Superior. LeMire said he hasn’t hit twenty yet but many trips have had catch rates in the high teens. His best Lake Superior lake trout came this season, when a 30 pounder latched onto his lure. Then there was the time when he had five lines “pop” at the same time and each one was the recipient of a king salmon. He said things went smooth and they caught each one of them but it sounds like organized mayhem to me!

It was nice to finally meet and fish with Lorin and plans are set for future outings. He’ll even be heading north to do a little ice fishing with Justin and I.

For more information on Lorin LeMire and “Fish of the Gitch” charter fishing, go to www.fishofthegitch.com or phone (218) 260-6404.