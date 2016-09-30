Greg’s Guide Lines

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

The inclement weather, as of late, can make it quite miserable out on the lake but I’ll put up with it for now, as it’s cooling waters down to the point where crappie will become more stable, making them easier to locate and best of all, easier to catch.

Most lakes had water temperatures in the 64º range over the past week or so and this has fish stacked up, or sometimes spread out, along 20-21’ breaklines. This, of course, depends on the lake size, depth, etc. that you are fishing. There is also a fairly heavy thermocline (dense, cold, water) right at 22’ and this has the fish staying above it and relating to the adjacent breakline or structure. Once you figure this out, it’s fairly easy to catch them. Finding them, however, can be difficult at times.

Once it cools down to the point where the lakes turn over, mixing the entire water column, it will become much easier after things settle down, as most all of the panfish will be down near bottom, eating blood worms and enjoying their new winter digs. Like retirees that had south for the winter, crappie head south as well, to the lower portions of the lake.

When checking out lakes, in the hunt for crappie, many times I’ll slowly troll crankbaits, using lead core line, and study the lake as I move along, looking for fish. This was the case last week, in checking out one of my good crappie lakes.

The thermocline was at 22’ so I trolled a small, #5 Berkley “Flicker Shad” just above it, with hopes of catching a walleye, which are plentiful in this lake.

My first strike came quickly and ended up being a small northern pike. Regrouping, I continued trolling the breakline at 22’ and had another nice strike. Thinking to myself “this is a walleye”, I was more than surprised when a huge crappie shook off by the boat. It didn’t matter because at least I had found what I was looking for.

After that, I went into “stealth mode” and slowly worked small jigs and minnows along the edge, catching a very nice limit of crappie. They’re there and catchable but I’d much rather vertically fish the deeper holes and basins. It’s just that much easier and limits come fast.

Although I have a number of trips lined up for crappie this fall, I also have those that still want a walleye or two and that was the case last Saturday when I joined a corporate group guide trip on Gull Lake, near Brainerd.

Based out of the luxurious Grand View Lodge, forty-three guides met and entertained well over a hundred guests. I’ve been in on several corporate trips before but this was clearly the largest gathering ever.

I told my clients “well guys, I’m telling you right now that I’ve never been on Gull Lake in a boat before but I’ve been a fishing guide for nearly thirty years so I think we’ll be able to catch a few fish. I hope so anyway.”

The wind was howling pretty good so just to make things a little easier I headed to a calm area and took a look at the breakline. Sure enough, there they were, sitting in 35’ of water. You talk about finding a needle in a haystack. We went on to catch some very nice walleye and lost a few other good ones as well. I always say “I’d rather be lucky than good.”

Regarding walleyes, they are currently being caught at all depths. It all depends on the body of water you are fishing. Walleye are currently being caught along weedlines in 3-4’ of water, as well as in deeper lake basins in 40-46’ or more. They are also starting to turn on very well in our river systems, which are often overlooked and teeming with nice fish.

There’s just too much to do. I can’t fit it all in. My duck hunting partner in Ontario is enjoying a great season thus far and has been asking me to come up. My problem? I either have a guide trip going on or else I’m just too engrossed in fall crappie fishing. Now is that a problem or what?

Have a good one everybody. Try to get out there and enjoy the fall activities. It’s happening NOW.