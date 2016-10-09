Greg’s Guide Lines

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

It’s all happening. Bird hunters have been doing well and the fishing has been stellar, for crappies anyway. Walleye fishing, more importantly the catching, has been sort of sporadic but that all depends on just where you’re fishing.

I’ve heard somewhat lackadaisical walleye reports coming from Upper Red Lake, Big Winnie and Leech Lake but it all depends on who you are talking to. Some may struggle on one day and others absolutely slam them on the next. I certainly hope Leech Lake is going well this Friday and Saturday, as I have a couple of guide trips there.

Fall fishing, they say, is a “feast or famine” event and that old adage is holding true for now.

I’m really surprised at how the water temperatures are holding their own and staying in the 59º to 62º range. The recent warm days have some lakes even increasing in water temperatures. A trip last Sunday had the water temperature at 59º in the morning and at 62º when we were through fishing. Not too worry! This isn’t going to last long.

A recent guide trip for three had my guests grinning from ear-to-ear all afternoon, as the fall colors were awesome, along with the weather and more importantly the fishing. They had contacted me two weeks prior to set up a date and wanted to go for a half-day, which I truly recommend when it comes to fall crappie fishing, as it doesn’t pay to get on the water at first light and fish all day long. There’s no need for it.

Fall crappie fishing is almost a complete opposite when compared to summer angling. Fall has the catching beginning to wain as the sun sets lower, while summertime crappie fishing really gets going at this time.

I’ve found it best to fish from the late morning hours until three o’clock or so. This makes it so nice for those that want to do a day-trip when coming from the Twin Cities area. Last Sunday’s outing had my guests meeting me at the Balsam Store at 9 a.m. and that works out perfect when driving three hours to go fishing.

As a matter-of-fact, when folks contact me about a full day’s guide trip for fall crappie, I tell them a half-day would work out better for them and they can even save some money in the process, while getting the same results. This turns out to be a win-win for all.

Scouting out lakes, had me finding fish at various levels, which called for a different approach in catching them.

The first lake had many larger fish being caught but one had to play “bumper boats”, as it was a popular body of water you had to jockey around to get into position. Yes, the fish were big but they were also quite deep and harder to catch as well.

Lake number two offered a slow but steady bite, with fish being scattered across the lake bottom. Large schools weren’t present but if you hung in there long enough and kept on chipping away you would go home with a nice limit.

The third lake offered some very nice fish but they were suspended and really on the move, making it harder to pinpoint them. Seasoned anglers would have no problem in catching these fish but novices would struggle big time. It was pretty much a no-brainer that lake number two it would be and a good choice it was. By using brightly colored ¼ oz. Northland Tackle “Fire Ball” jigs tipped with minnows, all we had to do was slowly move about the area and wait for that “tap.”

One another topic, as I was heading west on highway 8, by Crooked Lake, I spotted something moving in the brush, along the road. To my surprise, it was a turkey. I know they have been slowly migrating north across the state but I think this may have been a transplant or tame one from a while back. I also spotted another one by Thistledew Lake this summer. Always cool to see, regardless of how they got there.

Good luck in the Great Outdoors, have fun and be safe.