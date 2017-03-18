Greg's Guide Lines: published March 16, 2017

by Greg Clusiau,

contributing writer

Truck fishing at its finest! That’s what’s been happening for me lately.

The colder temps have frozen up our lakes, making it as good as it has been all winter. There’s no snow, however, so don’t get too excited about using a snowmobile. I’ve been driving and will continue to do so but will be using an atv or hoofing it as the weather warms, which is right around the corner.

We’re still dealing with those cold winds and it makes it miserable in standing out there without a shelter. Hence, the pickup truck, which is basically used as a wind block.

The ice surface is about as smooth as it can get so be sure to wear ice cleats. Many times, when drilling a hole, I find that my boots are froze to the surface (if not wearing cleats). Yes, it’s that smooth. When slowly driving a truck across the lake, you can hear the rubber tread of your tires squeaking, trying to gain traction. Conditions are wonderful!

Fishing has been good and the best baits continue to be small jigs, usually tungsten, tipped with plastics or wax worms, especially when dealing with sunfish. They catch their fair share of crappie too but if I’m on a good crappie bite, it’s usually a Northland Tackle “Forage Minnow Jig” or “Forage Minnow Spoon” that gets the job done.

When first arriving at the lake, I’ll drop down a Forage Minnow, as it’s a larger presentation and is a great “search lure.” It gets their attention, whether they are going to bite it or not and that’s been the case lately.

Many times, especially if you’ve found the bluegills, they’ll come over for a look and as much as they want to taste that sweet-smelling waxworm, they’ll just closely inspect and come to the conclusion that’s it’s too large a presentation. Then it’s tungsten time.

Tiny jigs, and they don’t necessarily have to be tungsten, mainly small, tipped with wax or plastics can be a real game changer. Their mood changes in a hurry, when the offering is small enough for them to take in and this applies to the crappie as well.

The best plastic for me has been Northland’s Impulse “May Fly” and I don’t know what it is but the brown “natural” color has been lights out all winter. Don’t get me wrong, the other colors work too, as I’ve caught plenty of fish on them, especially with white or black. It pays to experiment. Keep switching colors until you come up with that hot presentation.

I’ve also been catching good number of large perch. Yes, March is always the best for true JUMBO perch, as the big females are slowly making their way to the shallower spawning grounds. It may be awhile before they spawn, 45-50º water, but they’re on their way. This is the time of year to catch big fish, a lot of them.

“Twenty is plenty.” That’s got a nice ring to it. I’m glad the perch limit is now at 20 fish. Looking back at my first serious “perch jerking” effort, the limit was 100 each and I recall filling up a 5-gallon pail of them, after a very productive day on Leech Lake. They were big fish, with some of them hitting the 14” mark.

It was also my first attempt at eating them and I was delighted with the “different” but delectable taste they offered. Very good indeed.

Most of my perch presentations involve smallish spoons, some with trebles and others with a larger single hook. It all depends on what they prefer to eat on any given day. Usually, it’s a full minnow on a larger Forage Minnow jig. A little fussy? Then it’s a minnow head on the end of a Forage Minnow Spoon. Whatever works.

I’m kind of at a crossroads right now, anxiously awaiting open water boat fishing but hoping we have good ice for another 2-3 weeks, or more. In any event, I’ll be out there fishing, somewhere, somehow.

I'm kind of at a crossroads right now, anxiously awaiting open water boat fishing but hoping we have good ice for another 2-3 weeks, or more. In any event, I'll be out there fishing, somewhere, somehow.