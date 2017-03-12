Greg's Guide Lines: published March 9, 2017

by Greg Clusiau, contributing writer

The weather has rebounded back into being somewhat normal for this time of the year and fishing, depending on just where you go, has been pretty darn good. How nice it was, to be able to drive all over some of my favorite waters last weekend and fish out of the back of the truck, making it oh so easy.

Looking ahead at the forecast, it appears that we will be “enjoying” some cold weather, which will be making ice and keeping us in full ice fishing mode for a few more weeks. Get out there and enjoy it, as it’ll be gone before you know it.

Meanwhile, anglers are continuing their quest for panfish, while others are seeking out big fish battles near and across the border.

Local “border battles” are taking place in the form of behemoth northern pike and sturgeon on Lake of the Woods and the Rainy River.

Most big fish anglers are catching good numbers of big northern pike, as they swarm the shallows of Four Mile Bay, along with other ideal pre-spawn locations. I used to do that, only we’d travel across the border and fish in front of the Reed River in Manitoba’s Buffalo Bay.

We caught a few fish there but never many, like they do in Four Mile Bay, which I think is better fishing, as far as a shorter trip, along with more fish. Size, which is very nice, seems to be about the same.

Timing is always critical, when it comes to most fishing success and the late ice northern pike bite is no different. Get there when it’s prime time and you’re in for some of the best tip-up fishing you’ll ever experience. Please remember, however, to release those big beasts. It’s the least you can do after they’ve just finished giving you an adrenalin high and memories to last a lifetime. Think about it. They’ll be back there next year, to give you yet another battle, and they’ll be even bigger!

Another big fish option is to go sturgeon fishing on the Rainy River. Find open water and use a boat or if you’re lucky enough to find good ice, drill a hole and sit back and wait. It’s a peaceful waiting game until all hell breaks loose. These fish are big and battle like no other so go prepared, using “industrial strength” tackle, from strong rods to heavy hooks, lines, and reels. You’ll need a heavy sinker too, just to keep your offering on the bottom.

Another famed big fish bite is happening right now on Lake Winnipeg in Manitoba. Actually, it’s been taking place all winter, and that’s fishing for those big, beautiful walleyes they call “greenbacks”, nicknamed for the stunning greenish colors they sport.

I’ve been up there many a time and best describe it as “world class champagne fishing on a beer budget.” This is something you really need to try, as the trip is quite inexpensive and the fish? Well let’s just say the fish are something very special, being absolutely beautiful and growing to as big as they get. Want to catch a walleye in the 8 to 11 pound range, or a lot larger? Head north to Lake Winnipeg.

Yes, we’re dipping into “March Madness” and a lot will be happening. Fish are on the bite and the weather is pleasant. This is also a great time to check out that new boat or motor you’ve been thinking about. Get those rigs ready my friends. It won’t be long!