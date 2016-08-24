Greg's Guide Lines

Checking out new waters lately, for lead core walleye, has me catching nothing but some very nice northern pike.

It’s a game I play, as I just love to experiment and do a little exploring, trying to put together another pattern.

Although I’ve been on these lakes before, I have never tried the mid-summer lead core bite, which often doesn’t exist on many bodies of water and that’s the chance I take. However, if I find another good lead core bite to add to my repertoire, all the better.

The best lakes are somewhat larger in size, which makes it easier to troll, as you don’t have to quickly turn around and head back the other direction. Keep in mind that at times I have enough line let out to stretch the length of a football field, making sharp turns almost impossible, if you are trying to stay close to the break line.

Also, it is much more favorable if the break line is fairly straight, making it easier to stay on course. Sharp turning, jagged break lines are impossible to cover when using lead core. When you encounter this, you’re better off using a different presentation to get inside of those little cuts where fish may be holding.

Another thing is a good “core” lake usually has a good population of walleye. That always helps.

If you are lucky enough to discover a new lake with a different presentation doing very well, you will pretty much have the entire lake to yourself, unless you can’t keep quiet about it, of course. It’s hard to do at times.

I can tell, almost immediately, if the lake will be any good, as soon as I start moving about. If you don’t “see” any fish in the deeper depths, it’s just not going to happen. You can’t catch fish if they’re not there. Often times, you’re better off to load up and go to another body of water and we have plenty of them to pick from.

I’ve also been checking a few of my fall crappie lakes and am finding that they aren’t quite ready to go. Fish aren’t moving into their wintering areas yet and are still frequenting the heavy weed lines. This early fall weather has air temperatures cooling down at night and lake temperatures along with it. We just have to wait a couple of more weeks.

Although anxiously looking forward to the AIM Pro Walleye Series championship, this weekend, on Lake of the Woods, I am even more excited to spend the rest of the fall, at least most of it, chasing crappies, far and wide.

This is a fun time, when fish can be caught on a variety of different baits, ranging from jigs/minnows, jigs/plastics, jigging spoons, blade baits (sonars, etc.), and “Jig Raps”. It all works but sometimes one works better than another.

My brother, Joel, and I did a little jig-rappin’ on our latest trip to Rainy Lake. We started out by trolling lead core and within minutes had boated a couple smallmouth bass that were cruising the 30’ depths. We kept on trolling and picked up a few little walleyes but put the brakes on when we encountered a huge school of fish. What could they be? We were excited to find out.

Joel’s first drop, before I was even ready to fish, had a walleye latching onto his jig rap. My first drop resulted in the same. They were on fire. We stayed on top of them until the wind blew us off the spot. Thank goodness for GPS mapping, as we were quickly back over the fish and caught as many as we cared to. It just didn’t end. Now that’s the way fishing should be!

Anytime you find a large school of fish, the competition is usually fierce. Fattening up for the winter months, they don’t want anyone else eating their food and are quite aggressive.

We went on to catch jumbo perch, northern pike, walleye, sauger, and crappie, all from the same school. No smallmouths though. That was strange.

In fisherman’s lingo, the term “jig rap” is used to describe vertically jigged lures such as a “Jigging Rapala”, Northland Tackle’s “Puppet Minnow”, and others. These baits are extremely versatile, especially when you’re sitting over a pod of fish.

They drop like a rock, getting down to the fish in a hurry, are lifelike in appearance, and come in a wide variety of sizes and colors.

Thinking of doing a little fall crappie fishing? Check out the “jig raps.”