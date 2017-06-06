Gregs Guide Lines: published June 1, 2017

I think it’s summer now. However, early morning temps have been so darn cool that I sometimes wonder. You still need to bundle up a bit if heading out on the lake at the crack of dawn. There’s a lot to be said for sleeping in, at this point.

Reflecting on the many years I’ve been chasing practically everything that swims, I thought I’d share a few experiences, fishing for those “other fish.”

Suckers – My cousin, Terry Wickstrom, who will be visiting me for some fishing next week, and I were working for Longyear Drilling at Butler Taconite one spring when the suckers started running. I vividly recall the geologist telling us “I’ll take all you can get.” (Now what does this mean?)

We found a stream, located on mining property, that had them as thick as I’ve ever seen. We didn’t need a net or spear. All we had to do was grab them by hand and toss in the back of my little, half ton pickup truck.

I don’t know how many we had but it had to have been well over a hundred, as they covered the entire truck box.

Pulling up to the geologist’s home, we proudly displayed our catch and were more than a little dismayed when he said “well, I don’t want that many.” So, there we were. Stuck with most of our prize payload. What to do?

We ended up driving around, stopping at every bar from Buck Lake to Nashwauk, and eventually convinced many patrons that they really needed to take advantage of this golden opportunity to smoke a few suckers.

We eventually got rid of them all but it wasn’t easy. I think it took most of the night.

Creek Chubs – Again, with Terry. We used to drive around and toss a line into any little stream that happened to run under the road. It was fun and you never knew what to expect. One time, somewhere near Hibbing, we caught some very large creek chubs. Not knowing what they were, we drove around asking a few people, who didn’t know, until Al Tardy told us “those are stream trout.” I was elated and remember taking the catch home and cleaning them. Dad wouldn’t touch them so they stayed in the freezer for a year or so until being thrown away. I now use them for bait and wish I could remember where that stream is.

Catfish – Many anglers in the Hibbing area fish the St. Louis River for catfish and I was one of them. Local Keewatin resident, Al Pehling, offered to take me to his secret catfish hole. Little did I know, that by the time we got to the spot I’d be wet up to my thighs, as we had to get out of the boat a time or two and drag it over rocks and sand bars.

Also, it was hot out and the black flies were just horrendous. It was terrible. They eventually let up toward evening but then the mosquitos took over. Plans were to fish into the dark and Al promised “just until midnight”, as I didn’t want to stay all night. Well, I remember watching the sun coming up the next day.

There I was, tired as all get out, still wet, and covered with mud and insect bites from head to toe. We caught a few fish but it wasn’t anything spectacular. Al wanted to keep it a secret (I really don’t know why?) and I remember him saying “the last guy we took here said he’d never go back.” Little did he know those we my exact thoughts and I haven’t. Good Lord. What an experience.

Bullheads – My earliest memory of any type of fishing was catching bullheads with dad. I remember him holding his foot of them to remove the hook and we had them flopping all over the boat. Later on, when older and on my own, I used to get them (again with Terry Wickstrom), fishing at night on the shores of Red Lake, aka Upper Panaca. I also did a fair amount of “bullheading” at the Little Bear Lake public access. It was always fun with the campfire and all.

Wanting to try it again, I gave it a whirl a couple years ago, with my nephew, Jesse, who lives on Shoal Lake. There are some nice ones in there but all we were catching were the little guys. Not really paying attention, while trying to remove a hook, I stuck my finger in the mouth of a little bullhead. It couldn’t have been more than 8 or 9 inches long but when the jaws snapped shut, you would have thought I put my finger in a bear trap. Jesse stills laughs about it, as do I. Wow.

I hope everyone enjoyed a nice Memorial Day Weekend. Hopefully you got out and caught a few fish.