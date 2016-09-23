GRHS football team will celebrate 3rd Annual Victory Day on September 24

Three years ago the Grand Rapids High School Football team made magic happen for a group of kids with special needs, and they’ve continued the tradition ever since. Victory Day is an event where students of all abilities experience the game of football and have the opportunity to score a touchdown complete with fans, cheerleaders, and the Grand Rapids Band. “It’s just really cool giving these kids the opportunities that we have every day and maybe take for granted,” said Eric Soderberg, quarterback for the 2015 GRHS Thunderhawks.

Everyone is a winner at Victory Day. And it shows kids the difference they can make for the lives of other people in the community. “It’s so much fun to have our players see the impact they have and to give back to some of these kids who aren’t able to experience football,” says Coach Greg Spahn. “It is also a great way to reach out and get all students involved.”

Victory Day is a feel-good celebration of community and football. “I think Victory Day is a great event, a lot of smiling faces, a lot of laughs, a lot of clapping, and a lot of cheering. It’s so great to see all the kids out here,” said GRHS football player Andy Anderson of last year’s event.

The event is free and community members and football fans are encouraged to attend and cheer on these fantastic players. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. on September 24 and should conclude by 12:00 p.m. More information about the event is available by contacting Coach Spahn at 218-327-7221, gspahn@isd318.org.

Pictures from Victory Day 2014 and 2015 are available on the GRHS Football website at http://www.grfootball.org/ by selecting the Victory Day tab. The Grand Rapids Victory Day celebration has been recognized by the Minnesota State High School League and Cure Pity, and the football team was also recognized as the Old Dutch Team of the Week.