GRHS wins AA State Title

Photos by Beth Bily

The Grand Rapids High School Thunderhawks won their first AA state title since 1980 last weekend. Playing at the Xcel Energy Center to a capacity crowd, the boys hockey team emerged victorious against the Moorhead Spuds, with a final score of 6-3. Micah Miller also was individually recognized during the awards ceremony as the 2017 AA Herb Brooks Award winner. The awards are given annually “to the most qualified hockey player in the state tournament who strongly represents the values, characteristics, and traits that defined Herb Brooks.”