Sports briefs

The GNK Titan Football team had a bye week in week 3 of the season. The 1-1 Titans will head to Virginia on Friday.

Greenway Volleyball suffered a 3-0 loss on Tuesday Sept. 13 for their first defeat of the season. The team posted a 3-0 win over Chisholm on Monday. The Raiders host Nevis on Tuesday and Cloquet on Thursday.

Nashwauk - Keewatin Spartan Volleyball went 1-2 at the Chisholm tournament over the weekend losing to Cherry and NE Range and getting a win over MIB. The Spartans are 2-6 on the season and will host Floodwood on Tuesday and Mesabi East on Thursday.

Courtesy of KOZY/KMFY Radio