Sports Notebook: published July 6, 2017

with John Nalan

Taconite Post 301 Legion Baseball

It seems Dan Persons is always coaching. Whether he’s calling out instructions to players from along the third base line or standing at the dugout door, the Taconite baseball coach is teaching the game to the players around him.

Persons was busy again last Saturday in Marble as the Post 301 team swept two league games from Proctor. They jumped out to an big lead in the first game with five runs in the first inning to win 6-2. Then they grinded out a 3-2 win in the nightcap. Strong pitching ruled the day for Taconite. Christian Neumeyer and Jordon Olson both threw complete games victories.

Earlier in the week, Taconite split a pair of games. They built up an early lead in a league game at home against Two Harbors on June 27. Then they held off a fierce comeback attempt by the visitors late in the game to hold on for a 6-5 win. On June 30 they dodged the rain showers in Duluth to get in a non-league game at West Duluth. Taconite lost the game 16-6.

The Taconite Legion has another busy week coming up. They host Moose Lake for a 5 p.m. doubleheader on July 7. On July 10, Mesabi East comes to town for a 6 p.m. game. Home games are at Steve Hecomovich Field in Marble. The team travels to Two Harbors on July 11 and Deer River on July 13.

Local Auto Racing

The rainy weather the last few weeks continues to haunt the area dirt tracks. The June 29 races at Grand Rapids and the June 24 event in Hibbing were both rained out. Thursday night action in Grand Rapids is scheduled for July 6 and 13 with Late Models featured on July 6. The next event in Hibbing is July 7, followed by the big World of Outlaws event on Thursday July 13.

Current points leaders at the Grand Rapids Speedway are Michael Blevins of Hibbing in Pure Stocks, Kevin Burdick of Proctor in Super Stocks, Skeeter Estey of Hibbing in Midwest Modifieds, and Kevin Adams of Cameron, Wisconsin in Modifieds.

Local racers in the standings include Charlie Castle of Bovey, second overall in the Midwest Modifieds and Ben Heinle of Bovey, currently in tenth place in the same class. Andy LaBarge of Keewatin is in fourth place in WISSOTA Super Stocks, eight points behind the leader. Jeffrey Massingill of Keewatin was second in the season’s only Late Model race so far held on June 22.

Current points leaders at Hibbing Raceway are Matthew Cunha of Hibbing in Pure Stocks, Kevin Burdick of Proctor in Super Stocks, Terry Lillo of Duluth in Late Models, Skeeter Estey of Hibbing in Midwest Modifieds, and Bob Brokings of Grand Rapids in Modifieds. Keeatin’s Andy LaBarge is in seventh place overall for Super Stocks.

Hockey Coaching Change in Grand Rapids

Chris Marinucci is the new head hockey coach in Grand Rapids. The former Hobey Baker Award winner at UMD takes over the defending state champions after former coach Trent Klatt stepped aside last month to prepare for a potential move to college coaching. The Thunderhawks lost one of their top returners last week when Gavin Hain announced he would forego his senior season at Grand Rapids to play for USA Hockey’s U-18 National Team Development Program.