Sports Notebook: published June 1, 2017

with John Nalan

Spartan Softball

The Nashwauk-Keewatin softball team is in the midst of Section 7A play-offs. The Spartans are seeded first in the north sub-section and won their first three games in the tournament. They opened with an 8-0 win over Chisholm, moving them into the double elimination portion of the tournament. On May 25th, they won their next two games. First they defeated South Range 2-1 in an extra inning thriller. Stacie Lokken scored the game winner in the bottom of the twelfth inning with some aggressive base running, scoring from first base on a Joy LaBine bunt and a South Ridge error. The team then topped Silver Bay 4-0. Nashwauk-Keewatin’s star pitcher, senior Aubrey Nelson, struck out an impressive forty-three batters over both games.

The Spartans played second seeded Cherry on Tuesday May 30. Cherry has won six of the last seven section titles. A win in that game would put Nashwauk-Keewatin into the section championship game in Cloquet June 1. A loss would drop them into an elimination game later Tuesday that they would need to win to make the championship game.

Raider Softball

The Greenway softball team dropped their Section 7AA opener to Two Harbors 13-5. The loss eliminated the Raiders from the tournament. They ended their season with a 7-9 record. Seniors are Maggie Vekich, Stacey Jamsa, Destinee Newton, and Ally Erickson.

Titan Track and Field

The track team had an impressive showing at the Sub-Section 7A track meet in Hibbing. They qualified twenty-five individuals for the Section 7A finals in Duluth on June 1.

Section qualifiers for the girls team were Ellyssa Peterson, Shyla Weston, Dayelise Davidson, Bailey Hubbard, Hannah Goggleye, Trinity Hobbs, Carlee Plackner, Mikhara Anderson, and Baylie Norris. Boys qualifiers were Spencer Potter, Dylan Carlson, Titan Zuehlke, Michael Finckbone, Michael Leffler, Cody Staydohar, Aksel Jenson, Cole Seeley, Noah Cuellar-Axley, Luke Broberg, Dakota Leffler, Nick Fosse, Dylan DeChampeau, Greg Peterson, DeAngelo Jefferson, and Geno Uhrbom.

Local Auto Racing

The skys are starting to clear and the dirt tracks of northern Minnesota are finally getting race ready. HIbbing Raceway ran five features on their ⅜ mile track last last Saturday’s season opener. Winners by class were Matt Cunha (Pure Stocks), Skeeter Estey (Midwest Modifieds), Derek Vesel (Super Stocks), Bob Broking (Modifieds), and Jay Kintner (Late Models). Races in Hibbing are Saturdays at 6 pm. Races in Grand Rapids are Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Titan Golf

The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin golf team competed in the very competitive Section 7A tournament this week at Giant’s Ridge. The opening round was Tuesday, May 30th with the finals scheduled for Thursday June 1. The Titans are one of the favored teams along with Hermantown and Eveleth-Gilbert. The top team and top five individuals qualify for the state tournament. Freshman Gordon Skaar is a returning state tournament participant, qualifying last season. The Titan’s last qualified as a team in 2015.

Raider Baseball

The Greenway baseball team is gearing up for Section 7AA action this week. They started on Tuesday, May 30 with a pair of games at Nashwauk. A win in the first round against Virginia would put the Raiders in the double elimination portion of the tournament. The tournament continues on June 1st in Nashwauk. Three wins over the two days will advance the team to the final six in Hibbing on June 6th. The Raiders beat Mesabi East 10-0 and dropped a game at Delano last week. Bay Zuehlke was the winning pitcher against Mesabi East. Mike Chupurdia was 3-3 with two rbis.

Spartan Baseball

The Nashwauk-Keewatin baseball team kicked off Section 7A play this week in Marble against North Woods from Cook on May 30. A win advances them to the double elimination portion of the tournament later that day. The tournament continues at Portage Park in Cohasset June 1st. Three wins this week would advance the Spartans to the final six at Wade Stadium in Duluth June 6 and 8. With pitch count restrictions in place, the section tournament will place a premium on pitching depth.

The Spartans lost four games last week to close out the regular season. They did have strong pitching performances, however. Brent Keranen give up one earned run over six plus innings in a 3-2 loss to Ely, Cody Staydohar pitched a complete game in a 4-1 loss to Silver Bay, and Jagger Nash gave up two earned runs in a complete game loss to Carlton.