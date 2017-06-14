Sports Notebook: published June 15, 2017

with John Nalan

Tat Romero is King of the Cage

Local MMA legend Tat Romero once again showed why he’s the best in the area at what he does. The Nashwauk-Keeewatin/Greenway assistant wrestling coach has been the dominant fighter on the Iron Range for most of the past decade.

Last Saturday night, Romero defeated Aaron Hedrick of California in a unanimous three round decision in the main event at King of the Cage: Firestarter at Black Bear Casino in Carlton. Hedrick came out strong in the first round landing several strong strikes and pinning Romero against the cage, but Romero used a series of leg kicks and a late takedown to win a close round.

The fight turned in Romero’s favor in the second round when he connected with several strikes a solid left knee that stunned Hedrick. Romero pursued his opponent across the ring, taking him down and wearing him out. The third round was highlighted by a huge, crowd pleasing body slam by Romero. He got in on a deep blast double, spun Hedrick around in the air, and brought him down hard to the delight of the local crowd. Hedrick attempted a late arm lock trying to steal the fight with a submission, but Romero fought it off as the final bell rang. All three judges gave Romero the decision, 30-27.

After the fight, Romero announced his retirement after seventeen years in cage. He finished his career at age 37 with a 29-6 record. Before his fight career, Romero was a state champion wrestler in North Dakota and an NJCAA All-American at Itasca Community College. Other local winners were Noah Landrus of Aitkin and Ashley Romero of Chisholm. Landrus won a decision over Mitch Connor and Romero defeated Rachel Irving of Detroit, Michigan by unanimous decision.

Titans Run Well at State Track Meet

The soaring temperatures were a big part of the story as three Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Titans participated at the MSHSL state track meet at Hamline University last weekend. Seniors Ellyssa Peterson and Dylan Carlson ran on Friday June 9 with the temperature reaching the mid-eighties. Peterson ran a strong 3200m finishing in tenth place overall with a time of 11:52.34. Carlson ran in the first preliminary race for the 800m, placing sixth. He crossed the finish line at 2:03.12. He didn’t qualify for the final round and ended up in thirteenth place overall.

On Saturday June 10 the temperature surged up into the nineties as the Titan runners participated in a couple of 1600m races. Eighth grader Geno Uhrbom had a solid tenth place finish with a time of 4:33.63. In what should be a good omen for the future, Uhrbom was the only middle school runner in the race. Ellyssa Peterson finished her 1600m race in 5:25.44 and placed twelfth. Peterson finished her high school career with an impressive five top ten finishes at the state track meet.

State Golf Meet

Senior Sam Skaar traveled to the Ridges of Sand Creek in Jordan on June 13 and 14 for the MSHSL Class AA Golf Tournament. Skaar had an 8:33 tee time on the front nine for the first day of play. The tournament is a thirty-six hole event. Watch for results in next week’s Sports Notebook. At last year’s state meet, Skaar’s younger brother Gordon placed 69th for Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin with a two-day total of 166.

Hibbing Raceway Results

An entertaining night of racing culminated in five feature races around the ⅜ mile dirt track in Hibbing. Feature winners were Jeff Provinzino (Late Models), Stephen Erickson (Pure Stocks), Kelly Estey (Modifieds), Kevin Buedick (Super Stocks), and Skeeter Estey (Midwest Modifieds). In the Modified feature race, Kelly Estey jumped out to a big lead at the start by taking the outside line and dominated the race throughout.

Next Saturday June 17, the traveling Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series comes to Hibbing with both Winged and Traditional models. Racing will also include the regular Midwest Modifieds, Pure Stocks, and Super Stocks.