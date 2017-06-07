Sports Notebook: published June 8, 2017

with John Nalan

Track and Field Athletes Return to State Meet this Weekend

The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin team is sending three to the state track meet at Hamline University on June 9 and 10. Senior Ellyssa Peterson qualified by winning a pair of Section 7A titles last week in the 1600m and 3200m. She led the field across the finish line in the 1600m with a time of 5:20.20 and topped the 3200m field in 11:54.93. This is Peterson’s third state tournament. She finished in the top ten in both the 1600 and 3200 the last two years.

On the boy’s side, Senior Dylan Carlson won the section title in the 800m in a time of 2:02.77. Eighth grader Geno Uhrbom also qualified as a section runner-up in the 1600, finishing in a time of 4:29.66. Both Carlson and Uhrbom ran at the state meet last spring.

Sam Skaar is Headed to the State Golf Meet

The Titan golf team finished with a solid second place finish in the Section 7A meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik. Sam Skaar earned his state tournament berth by shooting 156 over thirty-six holes. The senior finished fourth overall, just four strokes behind the winner. The state meet is June 13 and 14th at Sand Creek in Jordan. Skaar also qualified for state in 2015.

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin finished second to Hermantown in the team race. They finished well above Duluth Marshall and Virginia, but couldn’t keep up with Hermantown who shot an incredible 625 as a team.

Seri Geisler Wins Another National Title

Greenway alumni Seri Geisler won another NAIA javelin title last week for Valley City State University in North Dakota. Her winning throw of 172 feet, 10.25 inches topped the field and was a personal best for the sophomore. Geisler has now won two NAIA javelin titles since taking up the event after being a shot and discus star in high school for the Raiders.

American Legion Baseball Hits the Field This Week

The Taconite Legion baseball team gets off to a fast start this week with three home games to kick off the season. The Post 301 team is scheduled to host Virginia at 6 p.m. on Thursday June 8, Deer River at 7:30 p.m. on June 12, and Superior, Wisconsin on June 13, again at 7:30 p.m. The team is made up primarily of players from both Greenway and Nashwauk-Keewatin.

Spartan Softball

The Nashwauk-Keewatin softball team came up a little short in their bid for a state tournament trip, falling to Cherry and eventual section champions Carlton on May 30 in Cloquet. The Spartans dropped their first game of the day 9-1 to Cherry. Senior Aubrey Nelson, who was a dominant force for Nashwauk-Keewatin on the mound this year, gave up fifteen hits to the Tigers, most coming on bunts. The loss moved the Spartans to an elimination game against Carlton. In that game, they jumped out to a lead in the second inning when Jacie Clusiau scored on a Carlton error and Nelson scored Karlyn Lorenz on a single. However, Carlton tied the game in the fifth, eventually forcing extra innings. Nelson threw a couple more innings of scoreless ball, but Carlton came up with four runs in the tenth inning to end the Spartan’s season. Nashwauk-Keewatin finished with an impressive 19-4 record on the season

Local Auto Racing

Racers hit the track in Hibbing on June 3 for an eventful night of racing. Feature winners were Kyle Peterlin (Late Models), Jeff Tardy (Modifieds), Kevin Burdick (Super Stocks), Deven Vanhouse (Midwest Modifieds), and Matt Cunha (Pure Stocks).

Spartan Baseball

The Nashwauk-Keewatin baseball season came to an end in the Section 7A play-offs in Marble on May 30. The Spartans dropped a 10-0 game to the North Woods Grizzlies. The team managed two hits, one each by Zach Poquette and Cody Staydohar, against winning pitcher Isaiah Squires. The young Nashwauk-Keewatin team finished with a 6-14 record for the season.

Raider Baseball

The Greenway baseball team finished up their season with a 6-2 loss to Virginia on May 30 in a Section 7AA game at Nashwauk. The Raiders used some small ball to score their runs. In the second inning, Christian Neumayer reached on an error, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ben Steel, and scored on a single by Ryan Akkanen. Jordan Olson scored in the seventh after walking, advancing on a hit by Bay Zuehlke, and scoring on a long center field sacrifice fly by Michael Chupurdia. The Raiders finished the season with 10-11 record.