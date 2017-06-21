Sports Notebook: published June 22, 2017

with John Nalan

Golf is a game where satisfaction can be elusive. This spring, however, Sam Skaar has every reason to be satisfied with his performance on the course. The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin senior qualified for last week’s MSHSL individual state tournament. He also led his team to a runner-up finish at the Section 7AA Championship as well as three team tournament victories during the regular season.

The season culminated for Skaar at Sand Creek Golf Club in Jordan during the state tournament.

“Playing against some of the best players in the state was my favorite part of the experience.”, Skaar recalled, “I didn’t play as well as I had hoped. I hit the ball well, but my putting was just off all week.”

He finished in 32nd place overall, 16 shots behind the winner, Red Wing’s Cecil Belisle, over 36 holes. Skaar showed consistency, shooting a 77 the first day and a 78 the second day on the par 72 course.

Titan head coach, Joe Gabardi, couldn’t have been happier with Skaar’s performance.

“He played pretty well”, observed Gabardi, “I’m proud of him, especially for all the hard work he has put in over the years. He’s a great kid, and will do fantastic in his future endeavors.”

Skaar had been to the state tournament as a sophomore in 2015, but missed out last year. He used that to help drive him this spring.

“I think last year did motivate me. I knew I was good enough to go to state this year, so it was all about going out and playing the way I knew I could play. I knew if I did that, it would all be good.”

Golf is a serious thing among the four boys in the Skaar household. Although Sam missed out on the state tournament last year, his younger brother Gordon qualified as a freshman, which helped feed the friendly rivalry a bit.

“There’s a lot between Gordon and I”, he says, “and also my older brothers, Ben and Evan, who play in college now. We’re always playing matches, but there is more of a rivalry between me and Gordon. We play together all the time, so the competition is big.”

Family is important to Sam. His mom, Jennifer, usually walks the course with him at junior tournaments and also home schools the family. She is doing a good job; Sam was named to the Academic All-State golf team this season. His father, Gordy, is the Director of Golf at Eagle Ridge in Coleraine. He has been instrumental in developing Sam’s game.

“I’m not sure if I would be playing golf without him. I’ve been playing with him and my brothers for as long as I can remember. He helps with my swing and mental game. My mom drives us all to summer tournaments and follows along on the course. I don’t know where I’d be without both of them.”

Sam has definite plans to go to college next year and play golf, but is undecided on a school at this point.

It’s certainly been a satisfying spring for Sam Skaar. He’s had a successful season with his teammates and spent time on the golf course accomplishing his goals with family.

Sam Skaar lines up a putt during the MSHSL State Tournament last week at Sand Creek in Jordan, Minnesota

Taconite Legion Swings the Wood Bats

The Post 301 baseball team was in Perham last weekend for a unique wood bat tournament. Taconite opened with a 3-1 loss to Wadena and dropped a 6-4 game to Perham before bouncing back with a 7-4 win over Ottertail Central.

Taconite is scheduled to be at the Grand Rapids tournament this weekend, June 23-25. Play for Post 301 starts at Portage Park in Cohasset at 5 p.m. on Friday. Follow me on twitter, @JohnNalan, for schedule updates, scores, and locations. The Legion team will host Two Harbors at 6 pm in Marble on Tuesday June 27.

Local Grandma’s Marathon Results

These are the local results I was able to find for both Grandma’s Marathon and the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon that was run on June 17th. If I missed any results from the Scenic Range, please let me know at john.nalan@hotmail.com and I’ll run them next week.

Grandma’s Marathon

• Joe Calaguire, Keewatin [3:23:01]

• Shantel Danielson, Pengilly [4:05:59]

• Jamie Ackerman, Bovey [5:40:15]

• Peter Anderson, Nashwauk [6:37:43]

Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon

• Jim Kingen, Coleraine [1:39:55]

• Terrence Palkki, Calumet [1:43:14]

• Hannah Forti, Side Lake [1:52:50]

• Jacob Smestad, Pengilly [2:01:14]

• Sara Smestad, Pengilly [2:02:33]

• Aislynn Petrich, Keewatin [2:09:11]

• Eric Graber, Coleraine [2:11:41]

• Bethaney Giles, Nashwauk [2:13:01]

• Bobbie Radiach, Goodland [2:19:16]

• Kelly Ramsdell, Goodland [2:27:12]

• Jan Barth, Bovey [2:35:16]

• Missy Edwards, Bovey [2:41:06]

• Christina Covier, Pengilly [2:47:29]

• Patricia Miller, Pengilly [3:17:05]

• Edwin Korkia, Bovey [5:01:59]