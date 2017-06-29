Sports Notebook: published June 29, 2017

with John Nalan

Taconite Post 301 Baseball

It’s a learning experience. The Taconite Post 301 baseball team discovers a little more about themselves every time they take the field. This past week the team dodged the rain and got in six games. They beat Esko and Ely at Marble Field early in the week. Then, over the weekend, the team competed in the Grand Rapids Legion Tournament at Portage Park in Cohasset. They scored a lot of runs and made some nice plays, finishing with one win and three losses against pretty tough opponents from some larger schools around the state.

“It was a fun weekend.” Head Coach Dan Person observed, “We learned we could compete with those teams. We just need to cut down on mistakes.”

Taconite split two games on Friday, starting out with a 9-8 win over Hibbing and then dropping the nightcap to Wayzata, 10-2. On Saturday, they fell to North St. Paul and Princeton.

“We were missing a couple of important guys”, Person added, “so some young players picked up good experience.”

The week started with a couple home games at Marble Field. Taconite beat Esko, 6-2, on July 19. Christian Neumayer was the winning pitcher, completing five innings while giving up one earned run on the mound. Neumayer also had three hits and an rbi.

The next day, Taconite beat Ely 10-1 on a beautiful night for baseball in Marble. Under bright, sunny skies, Post 301 jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead and then put the game away with a big third inning, scoring four more runs. Taconite took advantage of some sloppy Ely fielding and finished up with a 10-1 win.

Taconite started out the Grand Rapids Tournament with a big win, rallying to beat Hibbing 9-8. Most of the Hibbing team just finished up their high school season where they finished as the state runner-ups. Taconite fell behind early, but got back into the game with a big fifth inning and used some stellar defense to stave off a strong Hibbing comeback attempt. Pitcher Jordon Olson used a couple nasty curveballs to freeze Hibbing batters in the seventh inning to secure the win.

On Saturday, Post 301 dropped a couple competitive games in Cohasset. Taconite held a 5-3 lead going into the final inning against North St. Paul, but gave up six runs in the top of the inning. Taconite rallied back in the bottom of the inning with three runs of their own, but came up short in a 9-6 loss.

Playing their sixth game in as many days, the team stayed in a hard fought battle with Princeton in their final game of the tournament. It was tied 1-1 headed into the late innings, but eventually Taconite just ran out of pitching and fell to Princeton, 9-1.

Grand Rapids won the tournament by defeating North St. Paul and Nisswa on Sunday.

The Taconite Legion team is made up of players from Greenway and Nashwauk-Keewatin high schools. They travel to the Duluth area Friday night for a couple games against West Duluth and Hermantown before hosting Proctor in a scheduled double header at Marble Field on Saturday July 1st. Action starts at noon.

Lenny Brown Honored for 50 Years of Refereeing

Former Greenway math teacher Len Brown was recently honored by the Minnesota State High School League for fifty years of refereeing. Needless to say, the MSHSL doesn’t give out many 50 year performance awards. Among his many accomplishments, Brown has been selected to referee state high school tournaments in softball, baseball and football. I got a chance to see Lenny work the softball game between Nashwauk-Keewatin and Greenway this season and he looked as sharp as ever, keeping a solid and consistent strike zone. Congratulations Lenny!