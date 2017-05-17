Sports Notebook: published May 18, 2017

with John Nalan

Titan Golf

The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin golf team had another tremendous week as they aim for the post-season and a run at the Section 7AA title. Sam Skaar finished third overall in the Northern Invitational at Giant’s Ridge with a two day total of 150. The team also finished third behind two of the state’s top ranked teams, St. Michael-Albertville and section rival Hermantown. The result puts the Titans in line for a possible state ranking next week. Gordon Skaar was sixth overall with a 153. Taylor Lantz shot a 167, Peyton Orhn a 175 and Cam Lantz a 180.

Spartan Softball

Aubrey Nelson is an amazing pitcher. The Nashwauk-Keewatin senior won four more games this week, including a no-hitter against rival Hibbing. The Spartans are now 13-2 on the season and are preparing for a potential state tournament berth. The Section 7A play-offs begin May 23. In addition to the 8-0 win over Hibbing, the Spartans also beat Grand Rapids 2-1, Aitkin 5-0, and Chisholm 11-1. Senior catcher Stacie Lokken had a couple home runs during the week and junior Abby Schummer scored the game winning run against Grand Rapids. The team hosts Northwoods on May 18th at the Keewatin Field before traveling to Greenway to face the Raiders on May 19 in their regular season finale at 4:30 p.m.

Raider Baseball

The Greenway boys are starting to gel as a team and play pretty good ball. They have won four of their last five and are now 8-7 this year. The Raider bats came alive in this week as they scored 34 runs in three games. The Raiders beat Duluth Denfeld 14-13 in ten innings. Senior Dylan Sundquist cracked the game winning rbi in the tenth on a double that scored Christian Neumayer and Ben Steel. Neumayer was also the winning pitcher. The team mounted a spirited comeback at Grand Rapids, but fell short by an 8-6 decision after trailing by five runs. Greenway left the bases loaded three times. The Raiders then shocked Deer River by a 12-3 score, handing the Warriors only their second loss of the season. Senior Nick Shea had four hits and the winning pitcher was Chandler Boyd.

Local Racing

The dirt track auto racing season kicks off this week at the Grand Rapids Speedway and the Hibbing Raceway. Races in Grand Rapids are Thursday nights at 6:30 p.m. The 2016 WISSOTA Modifieds champion was Jeff Tardy. Hibbing races are at 6 pm on Saturdays. Last year’s WISSOTA Late Model winner was Harry Hanson.

Raider Softball

The Greenway softball team was 2-2 this week, picking up wins over Chisholm and Hibbing. Junior Claire Glines was the winning pitcher against Chisholm, going the full seven innings. Eighth grader Abby Gustafson got two hits, including a double, and Karly Hanson belted a two run triple. The offense shined in the Raiders 20-9 win over Hibbing. A pair of seniors led the charge with Maggie Vekich getting four hits and Destinee Newton adding two more. Claire Vekich was the winning pitcher. Greenway dropped games to Virginia 13-0 and International Fall 6-5. They host rival Nashwauk-Keewatin Friday May 19 at the Bovey field and then open Section 7AA play on May 23.

Spartan Baseball

Nashwauk-Keewatin’s baseball team will definitely find out how deep their pitching is this week. They are in the midst of a stretch that has them scheduled to play seven games in eleven days. The Spartans beat Little Fork-Big Falls 3-1 on May 10. Freshman Jagger Nash led the way with three hits and an rbi while also going the distance on the mound, giving up only one hit and getting the win. This week the Spartans host Chisholm on May 18 and McGregor May 19 at the Nashwauk field. They travel to Wade Stadium in Duluth on May 23 to face Solon Springs, Wisconsin in a noon game.

Titan Track and Field

The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin track team competed at the Section 7AA True Team Meet last week. The Boys finished eighth and the girls finished ninth. Ellyssa Peterson finished second in the 1600m and fourth in the 3200m. Daylelise Davidson was third in the 100m hurdles. On the boys side, Geno Uhrbom was third in the 1600m, Dylan Carlson was third in the 800m, and Spencer Potter was fourth in the 200 meter dash. The teams competed in the Iron Range Conference meet on May 16th. The first round of the Section 7A meet is scheduled for May 24 in Hibbing. The section finals will then be June 1 at UMD.