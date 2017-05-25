Sports Notebook: published May 25, 2017

with John Nalan

Spartan Softball

With their win over Greenway, Nashwauk-Keewatin finishes the regular season with an impressive 15-2 record. The Spartans enter the Section 7A tournament as the #1 seed in the North Sub-section. They started section play May 23 hosting Chisholm. Section play continues Thursday May 25 with a pair of games at the Sports Complex in Grand Rapids. If the weather cooperates, the double elimination tournament is scheduled to conclude in Cloquet on May 30 and June 1. The Spartans are looking to qualify for their first ever state softball tournament.

Raider Softball

Greenway enters the Section 7AA tournament as the #5 seed in the North Sub-section with a 6-8 record. They travelled to Two Harbors to open tournament play on May 23. A win there would place the Raiders in the double elimination portion of the tournament in Cloquet on May 25, starting against top seeded Esko. The section tournament for Class AA is scheduled, weather permitting, to conclude in Grand Rapids on May 30 and June 1.

Spartan Baseball

The young Nashwauk-Keewatin team continued to show improvement this past week. They beat Chisholm 5-4 in extra innings and dropped two games, one to Northeast Range of Babbitt, 9-3 and another to McGregor, 7-2. Sophomore Eathan Heybloom picked up the win on the mound against Chisholm limiting the Blue Streaks to two hits over 4 ⅔ innings. Eighth grader Brent Keranen was two for three at the plate and scored the winning run in the eighth inning, advancing from third base when Logan Derfler hit a grounder to short and Zach Pocquette beat the Chisholm throw at second. The Spartans record is 6-8 this season. The Section 7A tournament will be seeded this weekend and play begins May 30.

Raider Baseball

This was a bit of a crazy week for the Greenway baseball team. The Raiders led International Falls 10-1 heading into the final inning on May 18. However, a couple of untimely errors resulted in eleven runs for the Broncos in the seventh inning, leading to a 12-10 loss for Greenway. Senior Mike Chupurdia had four hits in the game. The next day, the Raiders beat Hermantown 6-5 in an error free performance. Senior Jordon Olson was the winning pitcher and also drove in three runs. On May 20th, Greenway dropped a tough 3-0 game at Hibbing, despite giving up only four hits and no earned runs. Junior pitcher Christian Neumayer went four innings and Chandler Boyd went two. The Raiders are 9-9 this season. The Section 7AA tournament will be seeded this weekend and play begins May 30.

Titan Track and Field

The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin track team competed at the Iron Range Conference meet in Hibbing on May 17. The boy’s team finished with an impressive second place finish and the girl’s were a solid fifth place. Conference champions for the boys were freshman Dylan DeChampeau in the high jump, senior Spencer Potter in the 200m dash, senior Dylan Carlson in the 800m run, eighth grader Geno Uhrbom in the 1600m run, and the 4x800m relay team. On the girl’s side, junior Dayelise Davidson won the 100m hurdles and senior Ellyssa Peterson was second in both the 1600m and 3200m races. The sub-section meet was to be held in Hibbing on Wednesday, May 24 and the Section 7A finals are scheduled for June 1st at UMD.

Titan Golf

The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin golf team continued their phenomenal season with another win at Giants Ridge on May 15. The Titans won a nine team tournament that included section rivals Eveleth-Gilbert, Duluth Marshall, Hibbing and International Falls. Sophomore Gordon Skaar was the medalist for the tournament shooting a 76. Senior Sam Skaar was two strokes back, finishing second. Taylor Lantz shot an 87 and finished fifteenth. The top finisher for the Titans on the girls side was eighth grader Nicolle Ramirez with a 123. The Section 7AA meet is next week at Giants Ridge. The team and preliminary round is Tuesday May 30 and the finals are Thursday June 1.