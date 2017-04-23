Sports Notebook

with John Nalan

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Track and Field

The Titan track team will host their only home meet of the season on Thursday, April 20 at Angelo-Taddie Field in Nashwauk. The Chocolate Rabbit Invitational features several area teams and starts at 3:00 p.m.

The girls and boys teams both competed at the Chisholm Early Bird meet on April 11. The girls finished first out of eight teams, edging Eveleth-Gilbert by a single point. The boys finished second, twenty-three points behind Ely.

The girls had a strong performance in the 1600m run with freshman Maddy Owens finishing first with a time of 5:54 and Carlee Plackner in third, three seconds back. Senior Ellyssa Peterson won the 3200m run. The Titans swept the top two places in the 100m hurdles with Daylelise Davidson first in a time of 17.00 seconds and Bailey Hubbard second at 17.19. Senior Shyla Weston was second in the pole vault.

The boys kept up their dominance in the distance races this season with Geno Uhrbom winning the 1600m race in 4:49, Dylan Carlson taking first in the 800m in 2:11, and Cody Staydohar finishing second in the 800m. The Titans also won the 4x800 and 4x400 meter relays. Cole Seeley won the pole vault and Senior Spencer Potter topped the 200m race with a time of 23.10.

Raider Softball

Greenway topped Hibbing in a high scoring game on April 10, edging the Blue Jackets 12-11. Erin Gustafson had two hits, including a double, and picked up two runs batted in while senior Maggie Vekich rapped out three hits. Winning pitcher Claire Vekich struck out nine batters.

The Raiders are 2-0 this season. They are scheduled for four road games next week traveling to Duluth Marshall (April 18), International Falls (April 20), Princeton (April 22), and Aitkin (April 24).

Spartan Softball

The Nashwauk-Keetwatin softball team had a busy week, winning a 8-0 game at Little-Fork-Big Falls, beating Duluth Marshall at home 10-0, and dropping a tight 5-4 game at Ely.

The Spartans dominated at Little Fork with Jacie Clusiau scoring two runs with two hits and two rbis. Steph Bonneville added two hits and two runs while Aubrey Nelson was untouchable on the mound with nineteen strikeouts.

Against Duluth Marshall, the Spartans used a seven run fifth inning to break open a tight 1-0 ball game. Aubrey Nelson struck out fourteen and Stacie Lokken scored three runs on a hit and two walks.

Joy LaBine had two hits and Aubrey Nelson struck out another nine batters in the loss at Ely.

Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 3-2 on the season. They are scheduled to host Chisholm April 20th at the Keewatin Field and then travel to Deer River April 21 and Cromwell April 24.

Titan Golf

The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin golf team hits the links this weekend with a trip south to Jordan, Minnesota for a tournament at the Ridges of Sand Creek course. The golfers host their big two day invitational next weekend with play on April 28 at Pokegama and April 29t at Eagle’s Ridge. Watch for a preview of the Titan’s golf season in this column next week.

Raider Baseball

The Greenway baseball team picked up their first win of the season beating Ely by the score of 7-1 on April 13. Senior Jordan Olson got the win for Greenway pitching the full seven innings. He scattered six hits and struck out two Ely batters. Offensively, senior Ben Steel and junior Christian Neumayer each got two hits.

The Raiders host Eveleth-Gilbert at the Marble Field on April 20 at 4:30 p.m. before traveling to Superior this weekend for a tournament. The Raiders are scheduled to play Superior on Friday night and then Ashland, Wisconsin and Esko on Saturday.

Spartan Baseball

The Nashwauk-Keewatin baseball team got the chance to play at U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings, on Saturday April 15. The Spartans lost 16-1 to Virginia. Freshman Spencer Engel got a hit and scored the Spartan run in the fifth inning. Junior Zach Pocquette got the rbi. Sophomore Eathan Heybloom was 1-2 at the plate and took the loss on the mound as the starting pitcher.

The Spartans are 1-1 for the season. They start a four game homestand this week at the Nashwauk Baseball Field. They are scheduled to host Chisholm April 20, Eveleth-Gilbert April 21, Hill City April 25 and Cherry on April 27. Each game is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start.