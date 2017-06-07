State agency opposes Minnesota Power rate hike proposal

BusinessNorth Report

The Minnesota Department of Commerce has asked the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to deny a rate increase sought by Minnesota Power Co. for electric service.

The utility, a division of ALLETE Inc., filed a request with the PUC to increase annual rates by a total of $55.1 million, or about 9.1 percent overall, beginning Jan. 1. In March, it revised the proposed increase to $38.8 million, or about 6.1 percent.

In an announcement last week, the Commerce Department said its analysis indicates that Minnesota Power’s current rates do not need to increase and should actually be reduced by $16.7 million, or about 2.6 percent. The utility can provide safe, reliable service and obtain a reasonable rate of return on equity, the analysis found.

The Commerce Department contends Minnesota Power overstated its costs, including an excessive rate of return on equity. The utility’s proposal also understated revenues, especially from large power customers, the department said.

“We are pleased that the DOC is not questioning the core investments we have made in our EnergyForward strategy to diversify our energy mix. We respectfully disagree with the DOC’s views on equity return, as our ROE request is appropriate and fairly reflects our unique customer mix and investments in EnergyForward to ensure safe, reliable and cleaner energy,” Minnesota Power responded in a prepared statement.

The company also noted it has a very large proportion of sales from a small number of industrial customers, who historically have experienced cyclical ups and downs in their energy use.

“Minnesota Power differs with the Department of Commerce on what to assume for a base level of future sales. That’s an important reason we’ve proposed the Annual Rate Review Mechanism,” Minnesota Power said.

The Public Utilities Commission has granted the utility an interim rate increase of $32.2 million, or 5.07 percent. If the final rates approved by the Commission are lower, the utility will refund customers the difference with interest.

After written testimony, public hearings and evidentiary hearings are completed, Administrative Law Judge James R. Mortenson will present his recommendations to the Public Utilities Commission, which is expected to decide this matter next March.

Public hearings will be held at the following locations:

• Eveleth, Monday, June 19, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Eveleth Range Recreation & Civic Center, 901 Hat Trick Ave.

• Duluth, Tuesday, June 20, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., The Inn on Lake Superior, 350 Canal Park Drive.

• Grand Rapids, Wednesday, June 21, 6:30 p.m., Itasca Community College Backes Student Center, Continued Learning Conference Center, 1851 East Highway 169.