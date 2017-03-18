State OKs electricity rate discount for industries facing foreign competition

BusinessNorth Report

Minnesota Power has received regulatory approval to restructure its rates, transferring some of the burden away from competitively challenged large industries (particularly mining and forest product firms) to residential customers.

The 2015 Minnesota Legislature enacted a law authorizing Minnesota Power to discount the rates it charges industrial firms deemed by the state as energy-intensive and extensively exposed to foreign competition. Last September, the utility division of ALLETE Inc. proposed that residential customers receive an average increase of 10 percent, or approximately $8 a month for a customer whose typical monthly bill is $79.44. Low-income customers were to be exempt.

On Dec. 21, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved Minnesota Power’s plan to reduce the special industrial rate by 5 percent. Since then, the MPUC has received comments and reviewed rate increases to be paid by other customers. Thursday’s decision approves a rate adjustment based on energy usage.

In a prepared statement, Minnesota Power said it will further review the Commission’s decision and await a final order before implementing the new charge. Under the approved plan, an average residential customer could receive up to a 6.5 percent increase to their bills. For small business and larger commercial customers, the increase will range from 4.5 percent to 8 percent based on energy usage.

The utility said it will adjust for any additional revenues collected if a more competitive rate results in increased energy consumption by the competitively challenged customers, which would offset the charge for other customers.

As part of its decision, the MPUC agreed with the company’s plan to conduct additional outreach to help qualify more customers as low-income and exempt from the new rate.