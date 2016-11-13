Stewart: Region should take advantage of transportation trends

By Ron Brochu

Every dollar companies save in transporting goods is equal to five dollars in sales, Dr. Richard Stewart said Tuesday at the twice-a-year Regional Economic Index Forum (REIF) sponsored by National Bank of Commerce.

“You want to be very careful in how you spend your transportation dollars,” said the UWS professor of transportation and logistics management. Astute firms wring every bit of cost from the supply chain, said Stewart, who also is director of the UWS Transportation and Logistics Research Center.

He presented the keynote address at the largest REIF event held since the event began in March 2014. Much of his talk dealt with new trends and needs in the transportation sector.

Like all industries, transportation is becoming more automated, he said. A coming trend is truck platooning – where several trucks are linked together but have only one driver – Steward explained. By traveling close together, they reduce fuel consumption about 10 percent due to drafting. The technique won’t work on two-lane highways but is suitable for corridors such as Interstate Highway 35 and U.S. 53, he said.

“Trucks won’t go away. We aren’t going to be able to eliminate them and carry freight by drones,” Stewart said. But intermodal transportation – swapping loads between rail, truck and/or ship along a route – will continue to grow, and not only for international freight. In 1980, there were 13 million intermodal loads. Last year, there were almost 60 million.

“The intermodal market that’s domestic has tremendous growth potential and is the highest growing intermodal market in the United States,” he said.

A growing amount of freight also is being transported by air, Stewart added, because consumers want quick delivery, which he translated to mean “instant gratification.”

A growing challenge is to have adequate infrastructure in place to accommodate ground vehicles. Taxes collected are insufficient to ensure adequate investment. In part, that’s because fuel efficiency has increased. As a result, less fuel is being consumed, producing less fuel tax revenue. Despite declining road quality, political bodies have declined to increase fuel taxes and have not identified an alternative revenue source.

“We could set up a system where every time you drive, at the end of every month we know how many miles you’ve driven. And just like we do when you cross a toll bridge, we could take a sum out of your account. It works,” Stewart said, noting similar systems are being used in Europe. “We could use state bonding or general revenue funds. It’s something we’re going to have to address.”

He made several predictions:

• More and more firms will use supply chain management techniques.

• Inter-city congestion will increase in tandem with urban sprawl.

• Motor vehicle use will continue to grow.

• Both truck platooning and automated vehicle usage will grow.

• Fuel efficiency will increase and more alternative fuels will be used.

• Container shipping is a growing maritime transportation option.

• More intermodal transportation will occur, with more products transported by rail or ships.

• Great Lakes cruising will grow, and this region is a popular destination for Europeans.

Stewart made several suggestions to improve area transportation.

The Twin Ports, he said, needs to address heavy congestion that occurs during large tourism events such as the recent Tall Ships Festival. One option, he suggested, would be to restrict waterfront parking to buses.

Air transportation is absolutely essential to attract new business, he said, and the region has several excellent airports. “We always look at Duluth first and frequently find air fares are comparable (within $100 and sometimes less) to flying out of the Twin Cities. Time is money,” he said. “We would be hurting if we lost airports or scheduled air service in the region.”

If global warming continues, he speculated, maritime shipping seasons could lengthen and eventually might be available year-long. Locks, however, would have to be made ready for winter operation.

Water taxis could be used to transport bicyclists between Duluth and Superior, replacing the unpopular option of riding on the Bong or Oliver bridges. “It may open new tourism markets and opportunities,” Stewart said.

Work should begin soon to identify transportation options to and from depots that will serve Northern Lights, the proposed rail service from the Twin Ports to the Twin Cities. Trains should carry bikes to accommodate riders. Promoters of the service, Steward said, should consider eliminating Duluth as the final destination, replacing it with Superior. The final leg between the cities takes about 35 minutes, he noted.

A key transportation option is to develop a regional intermodal terminal to serve Canadian National trains destined for the Port of Prince Rupert in British Columbia. That port is likely to grow because it provides the closest and fastest maritime link between North America and Asia.

“If we could have a terminal in this region, we could see faster delivery times for cargos, lower cost, lower environmental impact and, perhaps, great new market opportunities,” he said. Already, Duluth Cargo Connect has been making substantial progress in providing intermodal service to and from European, Asian and South American markets, Stewart said. “This is a very significant breakthrough.”

China represents an excellent opportunity, he explained, because of the country’s growing demand for food products produced in the Upper Midwest, and the high prices currently paid by Chinese consumers.

“Prepare for the Chinese market,” both in terms of food exports and product imports on the backhaul, he advised. While doing so, the region must protect its resources, particularly Lake Superior, Stewart stressed.