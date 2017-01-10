Student dies in two-vehicle crash with sheriff’s deputy

SRNF Report

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an Itasca County traffic incident that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old female.

According to the state patrol preliminary report, the fatal crash took place in the morning of Jan. 10 on Highway 169 at County Road 69 near Pengilly. Two vehicles were involved in the accident, a 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by Sierra Matthews of Pengilly, and a 2015 Ram RTR, driven by Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Rondeau, age 32.

Rondeau, who had his emergency lights activated, was responding to an emergency medical situation when the crash occurred. Matthews, who was traveling westbound on Highway 169, lost control and crossed the center-line into oncoming traffic, according the state patrol report.

Matthews died at the scene and Rondeau was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. However, Rondeau’s airbag deployed while the one in Matthews’ vehicle did not. Alcohol was not a factor in the incident. Road conditions were slippery at the time of the crash.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in memory of Matthews. The page can be accessed at: https://www.gofundme.com/37v6c74