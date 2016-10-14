Study: Minnesota faring better than other states, must prepare for future

In many ways, Minnesota fares better than other U.S. states, exhibiting many strong business and economic traits, according to the second annual “Study of Business Benchmarks” conducted by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. But the state must work hard to be prepared for the future, the study says.

A summary of the report finds:

• Minnesota’s workforce remains its key strength – highly educated with a strong work ethic. The state’s persistent achievement gap must be addressed and on-time graduation rate continues to lag the national average.

• Minnesota, however, continues to lose workers. Since 2001, more people have exited the state than moved into it. This worsens Minnesota’s workforce shortage and is hindering growth opportunities.

• Minnesota’s overall business and economic climate is mixed. The state remains in top rankings for such areas as innovation, but it lags the nation in other priorities such as job and personal income growth.

• Taxes and the cost of doing business remain among the highest in the nation. Chamber members say the high tax burden is undermining growth opportunities.

• The level of start-up and entrepreneurial activity is troubling. The number of new businesses ranks among the worst in the nation.

The good news

The state excels on three points related to education and innovation. It ranks second in the portion of residents who have a two-year degree or higher (50 percent), fourth in the number of patents received per capita (88.39) and sixth for its eighth grade reading scores.

In the business realm, it has the third-highest number of Fortune 500 companies per capita nationally, eighth for business formation and survival (54.1 percent), 10th in the concentration of science, technology, engineering and technology (STEM) jobs, 11th in terms of personal output ($84,424) and 14th for its low unemployment rate (4 percent).

Minnesota scored well in three infrastructure categories. It was ranked first with the smallest percent of deficient or obsolete bridges (11.5 percent), eighth with 4,450 rail miles and tenth on total scheduled air flights.

The bad news

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Minnesota didn’t fare well on many tax matters – a long-standing complaint from the business community.

Small business tax rates were the third-highest nationally, as were the income tax top rates (9.85 percent). Averaging 7.27 percent, state and local sales taxes ranked 17th nationwide.

“In recent years, many other states and countries have lowered taxes to be more attractive to business. In contrast, Minnesota has raised taxes to some of the highest rates in the nation, negatively impacting the ability of employers to invest in their employees, companies and equipment,” the report said.

Labor costs also were high, ranking 12th highest in the country. Meanwhile, job growth was not high. At 1.4 percent, it gave the state a 30th ranking. Personal income growth, at 3.8 percent, also trailed the nation, putting Minnesota 29th from the top.

In terms of entrepreneurial start-up activity, Minnesota was ranked 21st out of the 25 highest-population states. The state was ranked relatively high – 15th nationwide – in terms of venture capital per capita, but at $67.71, the amount was well below the national average of $182.97.

Minnesota’s on-time graduation rate was ranked 33rd at 81.2 percent, but that measure declined to 68 percent for students of color.

“Minnesota must narrow the persistent achievement gap to ensure all Minnesotans are ready for the challenges of a global economy,” the study said.