Sunday liquor sales passage leads to mom-and-pop angst

By Kitty Mayo

One of the few remaining states that separate liquor sales from all other store sales, Minnesota’s legislature is responding to pressure from big box liquor stores moving into the market.

Last week’s lifting of a long-time ban on Sunday liquor sales, seems to be a nod to large chains capitalizing on a great opportunity for expansion.

While the legislation did pass in both the Senate and the House, most local elected officials opposed it. Advocating for small business owners, Senator Tom Bakk (DFL - Cook) says his number one reason for voting against lifting the ban is because of the likely effect it will have on “mom-and-pop” stores.

Bakk says that as small towns have lost businesses that relocated to regional centers over recent decades, liquor stores have often been a hold out. He sees this as another blow to little downtown areas that look more and more deserted.

“As the lumber yard and barber shops close on main street you see vacant lots and empty storefronts,” Bakk said.

While this issue is raising the ire of many small liquor store owners in northeastern Minnesota, Bakk’s constituents have registered few complaints. According to polling information, he says that it appears that lifting the ban is generally popular with the public in his district, though he says he’s not sure if that is due to a desire to be able to make liquor purchases on Sundays, or a because they do not want their personal decisions restricted by government intervention.

Bakk is skeptical that the change will have a significant impact on revenue for border cities like Duluth, where a lower sales tax is still likely to draw people to Wisconsin.

Making a case for a potential loss in revenue at municipal liquor stores in the region, Bakk uses Cook’s municipal liquor store as an example.

“In Cook last year their net profit was $140,000 and there are about 200 homes in town. If all those sales were lost the property taxes would increase about $700 a house,” Bakk said. “This isn’t going to close the muni, but every dollar they don’t get in sales is going to be an automatic property tax increase.”

For stores that decide to open on Sundays, there is also an associated additional labor cost, one that is not necessarily offset by greater overall sales.

“Unless people consume more alcohol, there are not going to be more sales,” Bakk stated.

Staying open to avoid losing sales that might just migrate from Saturday to Sunday, says Bakk, is likely to eventually create a rise in liquor prices when additional labor costs are factored in.

Rep. Julie Sandstede (DFL - Hibbing) says that she had quite a bit of feedback from constituents on both sides of the issue, but the majority were against lifting the ban. Phone calls and e-mails came into her office with opinions prior to the vote in the House last week.

“I heard from a whole variety of people: business owners, people opposed for their religious or personal beliefs. Overall, I heard from more people asking me not to support it,” Sandstede stated. “The thing that really stood out for me was how this would impact small restaurants who offer (alcoholic) beverages on Sundays.”

During the ban Sandstede says that she believes some consumers might have specifically chosen to visit a restaurant that served alcohol on a Sunday. Now, she says, those same consumers might decide to stay home after picking up alcohol at a liquor store instead of spending money at a local restaurant.

Sandstede says she does not think it is clear whether having Sunday hours will translate into more revenue in the long run, and could be a hardship for liquor store owners who have to cover the additional hours themselves.

It was made clear in Representative Rob Ecklund’s (DFL - International Falls) district what the majority of voters wanted, and he says listening to his constituents is of paramount concern for him. Receiving only four phone calls asking him to vote for a lift of the ban, and those primarily from resort owners, Ecklund had more than 40 e-mails and calls for voters asking him to oppose Sunday sales.

Other than resort owners who Ecklund says are under pressure to provide alcohol sales opportunities for visitors who may be flying in on a Sunday, he heard mostly from owners of liquor stores who say they are already having difficulty filling positions.

“They expressed fear that if one store stays open, they all have to stay open, and they don’t think they will make up the money,” Ecklund stated.