Taconite City Council: published April 20, 2017

At last week’s meeting of the Taconite City Council, officials authorized advertising for sealed bids for construction of a city garage.

Benchmark Engineering completed the project specifications for the city. Bids on the project will be received until May 5 at 11 a.m. At that time, the bids will be publicly opened for review.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the minutes of the March 13 2017 regular meeting.

• Approved a $200 sponsorship for Greenway Day of Caring. Students will complete work for the city in exchange for the donation.

• Scheduled spring cleanup for May 8 to 12.

• Received a project manual for a new city garage from City Engineer Jeremy Schwarze. The engineer also will obtain estimates to replace pumps, controllers and the generators at the city’s main lift station.

• Passed a motion to provide $2,000 ($1,000/2016 and $1,000/2017) for Christmas distributions and city picnics. Passed.

• Discussed summer event days.

• Noted that the city garage has been demolished and removed and the slab will soon be removed. All work has been completed by the city, at a cost saving of $15,000.

• Noted that portions of Riley Beach Road and Birch Drive were destroyed during spring thaw. Councilors authorized applying up to 500 yards of class five aggregate fill to damaged roads.

• Passed a motion to have Benchmark Engineering, after receiving one soil boring, prepare bids specification for the repair of the spring damaged portion of Riley Beach Road.

• Received an update on the status of Invest Early leases with the city at the community center. Prior to any final decisions, the city will get estimates for electrical and wi-fi upgrades as requested by ISD 318.

• Accepted the treasurer’s financial report with a March 31, 2017 balance of $150,059.39.

• Approved claims in the amount of $24,888.35.

• Approved a donation of $100 toward Greenway’s Class of 2017 class trip, in exchange like work.

• Reviewed the 2016 Consumer Confidence Report on the city’s water system.

• Approved a bid of $305.30 from Northland Portables for portable toilets at the fire department’s summer bash.