Taconite City Council: published February 16, 2016

City officials in Taconite conducted a public hearing on Monday to provide information and gather input on the city’s application to the Minnesota Small Cities Development Program.

Taconite is a secondary community applicant, submitting its application along with Bovey. The two communities are hoping to secure funding for owner occupied housing rehabilitation. Funds are distributed through the state Department of Employment and Economic Development.

No members of the public were present to comment on the application. The city should be informed by May of this year if its application was successful.

At the regular council meeting following the public hearing, the council:

• Approved a letter of support for the installation of artificial ice at the Nashwauk Arena.

• Approved the minutes of the Jan. 9 council meeting.

• Approved the contract with Northland Portable for summer toilets at Riley and Gibs parks and the ballfield.

• Authorized the rental of portable toilets for the Jayden Gangl suicide prevention event.

• Authorized a donation of $300 to First Call for Help.

• Authorized use of the community center gym for a community event on aging on March 17.

• Discussed water tower repairs from a 2015 inspection.

• Discussed the Manning claim against the city. The League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust will not represent the city in the claim. The city has retained Kent Nyberg to investigate the case further.

• Passed a resolution approving application for the housing rehabilitation grant funds.

• Appointed Lloyd Cogswell to the Land Use Committee.

• Approved the treasurer’s report with a Jan. 31 balance of $203,531.21.

• Approved payment of claims in the amount of $35,041.55.