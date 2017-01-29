Taconite City Council: published January 26, 2017

At the Jan. 9 meeting of the Taconite City Council, a number of designations and appointments were approved for 2017. The council approved the list of designations as follows:

• Appointed Mike Troumbly as council liaison to the zoning board for one year.

• Re-appointed Jaimey Troumbly, Don Hanson and Mike Troumbly to the Joint Waste Water Board for 2017.

• Re-appointed Bill Guyer as Taconite’s Recreational Board member with Mayor Deacon Kyllander as alternate for 2017.

• Appointed Councilor Jim Camilli as city’s representative to the Lakeview Cemetery Board with Councilor Ted Birch as alternate for 2017.

• Appointed Mike Troumbly, Jim Camilli, Lee Finke Jr., TG Schwartz, Tyler Erickson, and Kent Demarais as Fire Department Relief board members and Deacon Kyllander as council liaison for the Fire Department Relief Association for 2017.

• Appointed Lauri Camilli as Well Head Protection chair, Jaimey Troumbly as Well Head Protection manager, and Deacon Kyllander as Well Head Protection board member for 2017.

• Designated Benchmark Engineering from Mountain Iron, MN as the city’s Engineering Firm.

• Designated Kent Nyberg as city attorney and John Dimich as city criminal attorney for 2017.

• Designated the Scenic Range NewsForum as the official city publication for 2017.

• Named the First National Bank of Coleraine as the official city depository for 2017.

• Appoint Councilor Ted Birch as Acting Mayor for 2017.

The city council meeting schedule was set for 2017, with meetings to take place at 4:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month, with the exceptions of October and November.

The council also noted that the city and fire department received a $1 million claim for losses due to the Tammy Jo Manning accident. The claim has been turned over to the LMC Insurance claim representative, Tom Ronchetti. An investigation will take more than 30 days to complete.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the minutes of the Dec. 12 regular meeting and Dec. 12 Truth-in-Taxation meeting.

• Approved the purchase of 20 LED replacement fixtures for the Community Center class rooms so they can replace the current fixtures that have burnt bulbs or ballasts.

• Listened to the monthly report from City Engineer Jeremy Schwarze, who noted the IRRRB approved the extension for the Highway 169 casing project through 2017. He also noted that the cost to install a sewage treatment pond system was estimated at $2 million. It would likely be two years before the project could be started.

• Reviewed Fire Relief investment report card.

• Listened to the monthly report from Street Commissioner Jaimey Troumbly.

• Noted that the Joint Wastewater Commission meets on Jan. 11 and would be working on the union contract and Joint Powers Agreement.

• Noted that a public hearing on an application for low income housing assistance would take place at the regular February council meeting.

• Approved the treasurer’s report with a year-end balance of $203,405.94.

• Approved claims in the amount of $29,094.11.

• Approved the transfer of $45,648.04 from the general fund as follows: Capital, 30,874.19; Fire Protection and Equipment, $10,773.85; and Sick Leave, $4,000.

• Accepted the city’s Financial Statement for the period ending Dec. 31, 2016.