At last week’s meeting of the Taconite City Council, City Engineer Jeremy Schwarze reported that he had attended a pre-construction meeting for the Highway 169 four-lane project.

Construction work began last week and will run through 2017. Schwarze doesn’t expect the city casing portion of the project to be started until next year.

The council also heard from resident George Schroder if a small portion of Birchwood Dr. could be graded by the county. Councilors said they would reach out to County Commissioners Mark Mandich and Leo Trunt regarding the request.

Sandy Layman, candidate for Minnesota House District 5B, introduced herself to councilors and offered to field and questions or concerns they might have. No questions were asked at the council meeting.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the minutes of the Aug. 8 council meeting and Aug. 17 special meeting.

• Renewed the lease agreement with Early Childhood Staff Exercise Club.

• Renewed membership in the League of Minnesota Cities and authorized dues payment in the amount of $821.

• Renewed membership in the Minnesota Mayors Association and authorized payment of dues in the amount of $30.

• Approved a rental agreement for community center use with Nicole Houle on Aug. 19.

• Approved use of the community center on Sept. 23 for the Greenway Track Team carb feed.

• Set the 2017 total proposed levy at $110,900.

• Approved the treasurer’s report ending in August with a balance of $146,526.09.

• Approved payment of claims totaling $35,815.78