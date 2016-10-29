Taconite City Council: published October 29, 2016

At the Oct. 3 meeting of the Taconite City Council, officials heard an update on housing grants.

KOOTASCA’s Dana Hershbach briefed the council on the SCDP Housing Grants. He stated that plans call for the cities of Bovey and Taconite to submit a combined grant application. Monies would come through HUD a federal agency and homes could receive up to $21,500 and businesses up to $35,000, if the 10-year grant were approved.

Only homes in high density areas will receive a letter of interest. Officials approved submitting the grant application.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the minutes of the Sept. 12 regular council meeting with an attendance change.

• Listened to a report from City Engineer Jeremy Schwarze, who noted that costs for the casing project inspectors will be $600 a day. The work should be completed in one day and will be funded by an IRRRB grant.

• Approved the purchase of a pole pruner at a cost of $600. The pruner will be used on overhanging trees on city street and roads.

• Noted that the Joint Waste Water Commission is working on union contract negotiations. The commission approved a three-year contract with a 2 percent wage increase each year. Language regarding medical insurance also was revised. The proposed contract was presented to union and a decision will be made on the offer at their next meeting.

• Approved an updated CBT Joint Powers Agreement, which stipulates that capital costs be paid by cities based on their flow, rather than estimated usage.

• Noted that the county has agreed to grade Birchwood Drive at the request of the city. The county requested a written agreement for maintenance performed by the city on CSAH 15 and other shared services.

• Accepted the treasurer’s report ending in September 2016 with a balance of $125,701.71.

• Approved payment of claims totaling $23,367.91.

• Noted that the city received a letter form Gary Lampa and Dick Grabko of CRD stating that their firm has been successful in obtaining community development grants and IRRRB will provide up to $3,500 matching city funds for grant writing. The matter was tabled.

• Tabled a decision on allowing Granny Pods within the city limits. Granny Pods do not meet current city zoning requirements. State law requires cities to allow the pods unless they opt out via resolution. The issue will be revisited at the Nov. 21 council meeting and the Land Use Board will be invited to participate in the discussion.