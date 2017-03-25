At last week’s meeting of the Taconite City Council, officials approved a professional services agreement with Benchmark Engineering in the amount of $3,400 to prepare bids for the construction of a new city garage.

The council also was apprised of the status of needed repairs to the city’s joint wastewater treatment facilities. The Minnesota Pollution Control has extended deadlines for addressing issues related to the facilities. The work, however, must be completed by December of 2018.

Independent School District 318 Representative Lauri Camilli addressed the council regarding leases held by Invest Early. The early childhood program had planned to move all its operations to Marble. However, some programming could stay in the community if the city is willing to make upgrades to the electrical systems and wifi network as well as lowering the lease rates.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the minutes of the Feb. 13 regular meeting and public hearing.

• Approved a rental agreement with Portable John for two portable toilets and two ADA compatible toilets.

• Accepted the treasurer’s report with a Feb. 28, 2017 balance of $172,078.42.

• Approved payment of claims in the amount of $23,497.11.

• Authorized Invest Early to plant flowers in 5-gallon buckets at the community center.

• Appointed Diane Gross as the city’s representative on the Greenway Endowment Foundation Fund Board.