Taconite City Council: published May 18, 2017

At the May 8 Taconite City Council meeting the council approved the Joint Powers Agreement for Wastewater Treatment, which solidifies the joint operation of sewage treatment among Bovey, Coleraine and Taconite.

Each of the cities involved will pay operating costs based on proportionate flow usage averaged over the last six months.

All three cities will be allowed three representatives on the joint wastewater commission, which will include a city council member and street commissioner from each city.

This commission was created to last forty years and if a member city wants to withdraw, they must give notice to the other cities six months ahead of time and pay any remaining debts to the commission.

In other business, the council:

• Approved minutes from April 10 meeting.

• Renewed both American Legion and Lawrence Lake liquor licenses.

• Listened to an update from city engineer, Jeremy Schwarze.

• Listened to a report from Street Commissioner Jaimey Troumbly.

•Listened to Taconite citizens voice their concerns about the lack of maintenance taking place on the streets on which they live.