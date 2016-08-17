Taconite sets levy

By: Katie Bily

At last week’s Taconite City Council meeting the council agreed to purchase 14,000 gallons of propane gas to be delivered between Oct. 1, 2016 and Sept. 30, 2017. The cost to the city will be $1.15 per gallon, which is to be paid by Oct. 1, 2016.

The council set the annual Truth in Taxation hearing for 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2016. The follow-up hearing will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2016 in the community center, if necessary.

The council opted to reduce the water and sewer rates for snowbirds of $25 per month, provided they will not be in their homes for five months from September to April.

The city’s street commissioner has repaired the generator at the sanitary lift station. He also noted that lawn mowing hasn’t yet slowed down, which is keeping city personnel busy.

Officials noted that there is no resolution yet on the joint powers agreement for the joint wastewater commission.

The council also set the levy for 2017 at $110,900, a zero percent increase from 2016.

In other business, the council:

• Passed a motion to accept the treasurer’s report with a balance of $151,171.

• Approved claims in the amount of $43,573.71.