Taconite will place safety signs at the beach

By Alli Bily

At the June 12 Taconite City Council meeting the council discussed the abundant use of Riley Beach since maintenance had been done earlier in the year.

The council decided that because there were many kids swimming and playing on the beach that “swim at your own risk” and “no trespassing after dark” signs would be a good safety precaution to help prevent injuries. Street Commissioner Jaimey Troumbly will be in charge of acquiring and putting up those signs.

In other business, the council:

• Passed a motion prohibiting alcohol purchased by the city from being given away at city functions.

• Approved the community center lease agreements with Invest Early and Kootasca

• Accepted treasurer’s report with a May 31 balance of $90,730.52.

• Authorized payment of claims totaling $40,842.99

• Awarded the bid for the construction of a new city garage to Maasch Construction in the amount of $70,525. There were four bids submitted for the project to the city and Maasch was the low bidder.