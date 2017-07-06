Task force unveils 318 elementary schools options

The elementary facilities taskforce report dominated much of the discussion at last week’s meeting of the ISD 318 School Board.

The taskforce was formed to assist the board in addressing its space shortage, which has been fueled by a 26 percent increase in student population at the elementary level since 2005. The district currently leases ten properties and utilizes portable classrooms to compensate for its lack of space.

Mindy Nuhring, the first speaker of the evening, said that the taskforce was comprised of three citizen advisory committees and that her role was to chair the communications and outreach committee. Approximately 200 people participated in the taskforce and, to date, about 2,035 hours have been consumed by meetings with the community, listening sessions, steering meetings, and meetings among the three citizen advisory committees, she said.

Nuhring reflected on the 2015 referendum which sought to gain tax payer approval for the construction of two new elementary schools at a cost of $80 million. Nuhring’s group heard from many voters who voted against the measure and that some of the reasons for opposition to the plan included the high cost, excessive size of proposed buildings, the loss of the Cohasset school, the lack of a plan for the four existing properties and the handling of the Riverview school closure and subsequent demolition.

Kent Koerbitz chaired the facilities committee and said the committee looked at several options that ranged from doing nothing to building as many as three new K-5 schools. An assessment of existing facilities found that the Cohasset building was not suitable to remodel without replacing its 1922 core, but that buildings at Murphy, Forest Lake and Southwest were suitable for remodeling/renovation.

Koerbitz also noted that while the Cohasset and Southwest sites could be expanded to meet Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) guidelines in terms of acreage, Murphy and Forest Lake schools could not. The group felt that replacing housing stock in the Murphy and Forest Lake neighborhoods where land would have to be acquired would be difficult if not impossible. At nearly $10 million, the cost of acquiring properties around the Murphy and Forest Lake sites was deemed be prohibitive as well.

The assessments led to twenty different options but that only four were deemed feasible due to either cost constraints or failure to meet MDE guidelines, Koerbitz noted. The taskforce then whittled options down to two.

The option most preferred by the taskforce would have two new K-5 schools constructed with each building having a capacity of 750 students as well as the capability to expand to a capacity of 900, if needed. Cohasset would see a major overhaul under terms of this plan and could house 300 students. There are currently 1,800 K-5 students in the District. The projected cost of this option is $74 million.

The second most popular option would build two new K-5 schools with a capacity of 900 students each. The cost of these buildings is projected to be $74 million.

The committee voted to recommend the first option to the board. They further recommended that Southwest school be retained and be used for mandated programs as well as elimination of leased space. The committee also advocated for housing redevelopment at the Forest Lake and Riverview properties. Murphy school needs further study, Koerbitz said.

The taskforce also made recommendations for siting the two new schools. The three preferred options were west of the hospital, the southwest side of the sports complex and the Hoolihan farm. Koerbitz said that proximity to existing infrastructure was important to keep costs down and that one school must be built south of the Mississippi River. An unknown factor in the discussion was pre-K services, whether mandated or not.

Kyle Hedland led the finance committee. Hedland said that the plan being recommended to the board should be financed with a 20 year term compared to the 22 year term built into the 2015 referendum. He said this would reduce interest payments by approximately $7 million. Hedland said that the tax impact to a $150,000 home would be $87 annually or $7.25 per month compared with $99 annually and $8.28 per month in 2015. The tax impact on businesses would be lower than the impact of the 2015 referendum as well.

Hedland concluded his remarks by recommending that the board buy some or all of the land out of the general fund, and designate one year worth of Long Term Funding Maintenance or an annual amount to bond for Cohasset. He added that additional savings could be realized by swapping land with the city. Hedland said that these practices along with fine-tuning the plan could potentially get the cost below $70 million.

Following the presentations, the board passed a resolution acknowledging the work of the task force as well as accepting its report.