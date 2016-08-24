Thomas gets high marks from school board

The annual performance review of Superintendent Bruce Thomas was made public at last week’s Independent School District 318 School Board meeting.

The board previously met with Thomas in a closed-door session on July 18 to discuss his performance over the past year. Board Chair Ben Hawkins read a letter, which will be sent to the state, that highlighted the findings of the review.

Hawkins said the appraisal was based on nine areas of performance, including leadership, board communication, assessing district educational needs, community relations, financial operations, contract negotiations, strategic planning, internal and external relationships, board relationships and school district operations.

Hawkins said that the board felt that Thomas continued to show great leadership in the area of community relations. He added that they also were pleased with the way that Thomas represented the district in the community. Hawkins also noted that Thomas continues to exhibit growth in the area of Board/Superintendent interaction. “Dr. Thomas keeps the board well-informed in seminars, workshops and training sessions” said Hawkins.

Board members concluded Thomas was performing well in the areas of assessing the district’s educational needs, financial operations, contract negotiations, strategic planning, internal and external relationships.

All board directors offered thanks for the work Thomas has done in the last year.

“I would like to commend you, Bruce. The last school year was tough but in all the things you did, you went above and beyond. Thank you for all of your time,” said Director Sue Zeige.

The review passed unanimously.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a contract between the school bus drivers association and the district.

• Approved the pay equity report to be submitted to the state of Minnesota.

• Approved varsity head coach contracts for the 2016-2017 school year.

• Approved the 2016/2017 ISD 318 handbooks.

• Hired 11 teachers, four coaches, two staff members, and accepted seven resignations and five retirements.