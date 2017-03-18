Thomas to retire, ISD 318 to mull next steps

By Kitty Mayo

Last week the superintendent of schools for Grand Rapids and Bigfork announced his retirement effective Aug. 1, 2017.

Arriving at Independent School District 318 in 2013, Dr. Bruce Thomas did not intend to stay in the job for as long as he did.

“I was asked to come to ISD 318 for seven months, and I ended up staying for four years,” explained Dr. Thomas in a news release. “This is my last job as a superintendent, and I couldn’t have asked for a better place to finish my career than this district where I completed my student teaching in the winter of 1965.”

Rochelle VanDenHeuvel, ISD 318’s assistant superintendent, voiced her feelings at the news of Thomas’s retirement, “I appreciate his dedication, I think he did wonderful things for our district.”

Meanwhile, VanDenHeuvel says that what happens next is really dependent on what comes out of a school board workshop that will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

ISD 318 Board Chair, Tom Peltier, says that the board will be scheduling a workshop to discuss the steps they will be taking in their search for a new superintendent. For now, the board is not talking about how Thomas’ position will be filled, or whether they are considering a shared superintendent model as other Itasca county schools have done in the past.

Peltier also expressed the board’s appreciation for Thomas’ service. “Dr. Thomas has been the ultimate professional. We appreciate his years of service and wish him well in his retirement,” Peltier stated in an email.

How the retirement of a key leader in the district affects the difficult problem of an elementary student population that has already outgrown aging buildings is yet to be determined. VanDenHeuvel is hopeful the outcome the newly formed Elementary Facility Task Force will lead to positive solutions.

“They (the task force) are really moving forward with looking at different options,” said VanDenHeuvel, who says that the district is hoping to get recommendations from the task force about what how the community sees the elementary school needs, and what they believe solutions should look like by June 1. The task force has subcommittees looking at financing, community outreach, and building space needs, and has been holding meetings to gather public input.

A referendum with an $80.1 million price tag failed to will public support in 2015, and Dr. Thomas acknowledged the passing of the torch on the facilities plan issue.

“Our community is starting a process to find a plan to address the long-term challenges of a growing student population within small elementary schools,”said Dr. Thomas. “This is a good time to pass the torch to a new superintendent, who can bring some new ideas to the table for a facilities plan and other important education issues for this school district.”

Mindy Nuhring, one of the people taking the lead on the task force, says that three subcommittees are being put together to delve more deeply into the issue.

Facility needs will be assessed by a committee made up of elementary school staff, parents and other groups who might be interested in using common space for additional community activities.

A finance committee will be looking at the actual costs to remodel or build new, as well as looking at whether previously identified property sites are still available. They will work the numbers on the district loans that are nearing their term, and how taxpayers and businesses might be affected by any of these options.

The community outreach committee has the difficult task of getting the information out to the public, gathering input, and getting people involved. “What we’ve found out is that people don’t believe their input will be heard, but right now there is no plan in place so everyone’s input could really make a difference,” Nuhring said.

According to Nuhring one thing that everyone agrees on is that the current elementary schools are insufficient, but reaching consensus about what to do has been elusive. She hopes to see that change, and believes it will take a higher level of public involvement to get there.

“What I really want is for more people to get involved and know what’s going on so they can make a better decision,” Nuhring stated, “It’s a community problem that has to be solved by the community.”