Trails Act could create interstate trails system

By Kitty Mayo

Whether you are a section-hiker, long-distance hiker or a day-tripper, the potential for a completed trail system running from North Dakota, through northern Minnesota and onto Vermont should pique your interest.

A 4,600 mile trail covering some of the most beautiful trekking in the country could soon be your oyster, if federal legislation successfully ties up some decades old loose ends.

Rep. Rick Nolan (D) announced his introduction of the North Country Scenic Trails Act to the House Natural Resources Subcommittee last week, heralding the potential for finally completing a national trail that would connect the Appalachian Trail to the Superior Hiking Trail and beyond.

The North Country Scenic Trails Act, more formally named the North Country National Scenic Trail Route Adjustment Act, was co-sponsored by Senators Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken back in 2015.

The concept was first conceived in 1968 with the National Trails System Act when national concerns for conservation were being implemented into preservation through a network of interconnected recreational hiking trails.

Back then studies for routes were just beginning to get underway, and it wasn’t until 1980 when Congress passed a bill authorizing the National Scenic Trail that things got down to brass tacks in Minnesota.

According to Bruce Matthews, executive director of the North Country Trail Association, the best-laid plans turned out to be through a paperwork mired wetlands. “In 1980 the Superior Hiking Trail was just an idea, and the shortest and what seemed like the most obvious route for a nationally contiguous trail was through 100 miles of swamp,” said Matthews.

However, due to wetlands preservation concerns, and the higher cost of trail building through such sensitive, and, well, mucky terrain proved too daunting. Originally the route was planned to pass through wetlands and tamarack/black spruce habitat where building a trail would have required expensive bridges and structures that would have constantly needed repair with freeze-thaw cycles.

“Nobody’s touched the swamp, and now we have the chance to use what has already been built and save money,” Matthews stated.

With the much successful Superior Hiking Trail intact and drawing international travelers, it has become the most obvious answer for making the connection. In the interim, some of the best hiking trails in the world were built by volunteers and span 400 miles along Lake Superior, the Canadian border and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. By default, hikers of the NCNST have been using these “Minnesota Arrowhead” trails as a functional part of the NCNST.

The proposed network of interconnected long distance hiking trails under the new bill could actually see the project to fruition this time. “What’s cool about this legislation is that it would finally complete the trail, and connect it up with the Appalachian Trail creating world class hiking opportunities in a place like the Superior Hiking Trail,” Matthews said, adding that for the hardiest hikers it could offer the chance to head west or east after completing some of the most challenging and beautiful stretches of hiking in the country.

The technical changes to the route being proposed by Nolan in the new bill would extend the eastern terminus to link with the Appalachian Trail in Vermont, and officially include Minnesota’s Superior Hiking, Border Route and Kekekabic Trails into the North Country National Scenic Trail.

Less than 100 miles of connecting trail remains to be built, and according to Nolan’s office, “The plan doesn’t involve any new dollars or require taking any land through eminent domain.”

The National Park Service is the designated administrator of the NCST, along with five other national trail systems, who work cooperatively with the North Country Trail Association. Headquartered in Michigan, and with regional coordinators in other states, including Minnesota, the North Country Trail Association works with thousands of volunteers to build and maintain the trails.

Calling the concept of such a grand-scale trail an appealing mystique, Matthews says that just having it there not only helps to keep natural spaces safe for all of us to enjoy, it inspires the human mind and heart. “The appeal is aspirational. Not a lot of us are going to complete the whole thing, but it’s good to know it’s there to do if we want to,” said Matthews.