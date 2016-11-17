Trump, MNsure take toll on region’s DFLers

By Kitty Mayo

In an election that went farther red than many expected across the nation, and in Minnesota, last Tuesday’s results leave the GOP in charge of the state House, and as well as gaining control of the state Senate.

Local races on the Iron Range had their share of surprises, resulting in the ousting of incumbent Democrats Rep. John Persell, Sen. Tom Saxhaug, and Rep. Tom Anzelc.

Persell served District 5A, which includes part of Cass, Beltrami and Itasca counties, since 2009. He lost his seat to Matt Bliss (R).

While Persell says that Democrats fully recognized ahead of time that races in rural Minnesota were going to be contentious, it was surprising how far that went.

Calling the depiction of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton a catastrophic media frenzy, Persell says that his alliance with the Democratic party and the emerging distaste of the party in relation to Clinton were part of his undoing.

Unlike any previous election he has been part of, Persell says that the increase in attack ads run against him also hurt his chances. It was “more than I’ve ever had spent against me in attack ads, they spent thousands of dollars,” Persell said.

Persell says that there is “a reasonable likelihood” that he will run for office again, especially since he believes Republicans in Minnesota have backed themselves firmly into a corner. Using problems with deteriorating infrastructure to generate a mentality of “throw the bums out,” Persell says that Republicans are now left with needing to fix roads and bridges, but with no funding to do so.

Persell says that he called the representative-elect Matt Bliss after the election, “I offered him congratulations and I told him I think he’s a decent man,” he said, adding that while he is open to giving any helpful advice he will let Bliss know if he thinks “he’s going too far out on some limbs in a partisan way.”

Giving President Obama credit for making consistent improvements over the last eight years, Persell says the changes have been so incremental that many have not noticed. That kind of apparent stasis is another reason why he believes more people voted for Trump, and more heavily Republican overall. “Trump is making big promises, and people want to believe we will have a big boom, but he’ll have to do an awful pretty dance to get away from the hatemongering,” Persell stated. He added that he is worried that the district was poised for job, education, and renewable energy improvements that might now be jeopardized.

Minnesota Senator Tom Saxhaug, served in his seat since 2003 for District 5, losing that race to Justin Eichorn (R).

Calling his defeat a result of “the Trump effect,” Saxhaug says that throughout the state that effect moved just about every race about eight to ten points to the right. “In my case that eight percent made me down by two points, and if it had been a regular year, I would have won by four to five points.,” Saxhaug stated.

Minnesotan’ dissatisfaction with the course of things is not surprising to Saxhaug, but he attributes their decision to vote heavily Republican a result of a lack of higher education. “In Itasca County we probably have less than 30 percent of people with four-year degrees, I think this generally has to do with the level of education,” Saxhaug said.

Blaming Democrats for problems with MNsure, was in his opinion an issue that hurt him. However, he does not see Republicans finding a ready solution.

“The Republicans are in charge of this next budget, and they’ve got to try and resolve the health care issue but they don’t really have a plan,” said Saxhaug.

Comparing that problem to the health care issues at a federal level, Saxhaug does believe that Trump understands health care better than the Republican party in general. “I think he (Trump) understands everyone’s got to have minimum health care,” stated Saxhaug.

Working in politics since 1993 first at a local level, then 14 years as a state senator, the 68 year old Saxhaug says he think he is done with running for elected office.

“It’s been a total joy and honor to be representing the people in this area,” said Saxhaug, who says he was positioned to effect some significant positive changes. Instead, he sees the current change in leadership as a setback for the area.

State Representative Tom Anzelc (D), a five-term incumbent, lost his seat to Sandy Layman (R). Anzelc was not available for comment.