Twin Metals sues over mineral rights

Twin Metals Minnesota filed a lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Minnesota to protect its long-standing federal mineral rights in the Iron Range.

Earlier this year, Gov. Mark Dayton ordered the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) not to authorize or enter into any new state access agreements or lease agreements for mining operations on state lands in close proximity to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA). The U.S. Forest Service followed by also expressing concern about renewing two Twin Metals Minnesota non-ferrous mining leases because of the lands’ close proximity to the BWCA.

The lawsuit seeks to invalidate a recent opinion by Department of the Interior (DOI) Solicitor Hilary Tompkins, who instructed the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) that it has the discretion to deny renewal of Twin Metals’ federal mineral leases. The lawsuit challenges the solicitor’s opinion as being inconsistent with federal law, the terms of Twin Metals’ leases, and the federal government’s established precedent in supporting and renewing the leases over five decades.

“The solicitor’s opinion has cast a cloud of uncertainty over Twin Metals’ federal mineral rights creating significant challenges for the company to engage in long-term planning, investment, development, or operational decisions,” said Ian Duckworth, chief operating officer of Twin Metals. “Affirming the validity of Twin Metals’ federal mineral leases would eliminate that uncertainty and facilitate responsible project development activities moving forward.”

The company said the leases in question were issued by the federal government in 1966 with a right of unlimited, successive 10-year renewals. The leases were renewed by the BLM without controversy in 1989 and 2004. Twin Metals filed the pending lease renewal application in mid-2013.

The company is in the early stages of developing a proposal for an underground copper-nickel mining project that it says will be modern and environmentally responsible. It would provide hundreds of jobs for generations of Minnesotans, Twin Metals said in a news release. The firm, which is owned by Antofagasta PLC, has invested more than $400 million in acquisition, exploration, technical, environmental and other project development activities. It did so while relying on the federal government’s repeated affirmation of the validity of the mineral leases, Twin Metals said.

“The recent abrupt reversal in the federal government’s position on the right to renewal of the leases, as stated in the Solicitor’s opinion, appears to be motivated by political pressure and unsupported allegations about potential impacts of future mining development in the region,” the company said, adding “Such concerns are inappropriate at this stage. Twin Metals has not yet submitted a proposed mining project on these leases, and any future mining proposal will be subject to thorough environmental review by multiple federal and state regulatory agencies. This lawsuit is not about approving a mining project; it is about confirming Twin Metals’ property rights in these minerals.”

During news conferences and a public hearing in July, both pros and cons were expressed about the proposed project.

Favoring renewal of the mineral leases, St. Louis County Commissioner Tom Rukavina said tourism revenue alone is insufficient to support the Ely area. Resort owner Joe Baltich said tourism has dwindled for many years in Ely, with some visitors contending the water is polluted, blaming nonferrous mining under the false assumption it already exists. Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupanich said mining remains the area’s primary industry, noting that the wilderness has been protected for decades. Dan Waters, owner of Canadian Waters of Ely, said the city’s population has declined from about 6,500 to 3,500 during the 53 years he has owned his business. Mining and logging, he said, sustain Ely, and tourism is merely the “icing on the cake.

Duluth City Councilor Gary Anderson said the rules for mining leases were written in the 1960s and are outdated. “Northern Minnesota is the worst place to put a nonferrous mine,” said opponent Sally Munger.

“Wilderness is what we are now and what we will be in the future,” said resort owner Jane Koschak, adding that mining “is not suitable in such a special place.”

“We need a green ‘New Deal,’” said Scott Bol of Duluth. “We have to look at new ideas.”

If not overturned, the solicitor’s opinion will strip Twin Metals of its long-standing federal mineral rights, Twin Metals said Monday. Furthermore, by preventing mineral development on these leases, the government would deprive Minnesota of the potential for hundreds of future jobs and billions of dollars in environmentally-responsible economic development, the company added, and hinder access to one of the world’s largest sources of copper, nickel and platinum—resources of strategic importance to the U.S. economy and national defense.

Paul Danicic, Executive Director of the Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, said his environmental group is “deeply disappointed” about the lawsuit, arguing the Bureau of Land Management is conducting “a diligent and comprehensive review of their mineral lease application.”

“Over 65,000 public comments were submitted this summer opposing renewal of these leases near the Boundary Waters. The BLM and U.S. Forest Service have heard from thousands of people that sulfide mining on the edge of the wilderness is an unacceptable risk. Twin Metals’ lawsuit seeks to silence them.

“We support the BLM and US Forest Service’s legally sound and appropriate review of Twin Metals’ application. The public water and lands at risk are irreplaceable and valued by people across the country.”

The company provided a list of its lawsuit arguments:

• Twin Metals’ mineral rights are grounded in established federal mineral law and policy, and are memorialized in two mineral leases executed with the federal government 50 years ago.

• An essential component of Twin Metals’ mineral rights is its entitlement to non-discretionary renewal of these leases. The government has long recognized this renewal right; in fact, the Department of the Interior granted Twin Metals’ request to renew the leases without controversy in 1989 and 2004.

• Now, in an abrupt reversal of its support and approval of the leases over the past five decades, the Department of the Interior has taken the position – in the form of the Solicitor’s opinion – that BLM has unfettered discretion to deny the renewal of Twin Metals’ leases.

• The government’s actions have cast a cloud of uncertainty over Twin Metals’ mineral rights. The Solicitor’s opinion makes it impossible for Twin Metals to engage in any long-term planning, investment, development, and operational decisions, effectively thwarting any development of the mineral estate; materially harming the future mining project; and jeopardizing Twin Metals’ $400 million investment to date in acquisition, exploration, technical, and other activities to develop these minerals.

• Twin Metals has therefore brought suit in federal court to confirm its mineral rights and entitlement to non-discretionary lease renewal, and to obtain a declaration that the Solicitor’s opinion is erroneous and should be invalidated. Affirming the validity of Twin Metals’ federal mineral leases would eliminate uncertainty and facilitate responsible project development activities moving forward.