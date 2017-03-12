Two honored with lifesaving awards

Two life saving individuals were honored by Itasca County at last week’s board of commissioners meeting. Sheriff Vic Williams presented Jessica Stejskal of Cohasset and Deputy Sheriff Mark Ryan with lifesaving awards for their quick action in saving the life of Patricia Stejskal on Sept. 17, 2016.

According to the lifesaving award nomination letter: “On September 17, 2016, at approximately 7:15 p.m.; a 9-1-1 emergency call came into the Itasca County Communications Center of an unresponsive female located on the walking trail near the Tioga Beach area. Upon arrival Deputy Mark Ryan noticed that CPR had already been started on the victim (Patricia Ann Stejskal) by her daughter, Jessica Noel Stejskal. Retrieving the AED (Automated External Defibrillator) from his squad car, Deputy Ryan approached the victim and noticed she was still unresponsive and not breathing. Deputy Ryan administered electric shock and the victim then started to gasp for air on her own. EMT then arrived on scene and assumed care. Ms. Stejskal was transported to Grand Itasca Medical Center where she made a full recovery.”

Commissioners applauded the efforts of the deputy and quick-thinking daughter as they were presented with their lifesaving awards.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the minutes of the Feb. 21 county board work session.

• Approved commissioner warrants in the amount of $447,710.22

• Approved Health and Human Services warrants in the amount of $1,298,879.29 $481,000 of which is attributable to out-of-home placement costs.

• Conducted a legislative conference call with County Lobbyist Loren Solberg and Rep. Matt Bliss, R – Pennington.

• Listened to updates from HHS Director Eric Villeneuve and Health Plan Division Manager Sarah Duell regarding IMCare.

• Listened to highlights of the County Highway Department five-year plan presented by Assistant County Engineer Ryan Sutherland.