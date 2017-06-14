Two local businesses closing, one seeks new investment

by Beth Bily

Two Itasca County businesses recently announced that they would be closing their doors. One, however, is still working to revive operations.

One of those businesses is Mines and Pines, an Itasca County wide shopper that launched in direct competition with the Manney’s Shopper in late 2015. The shopper publishes once a week and is delivered by direct mail.

The upstart shopper is a business partnership venture between Jeff Kaiser and Steve Saxton. At the time of its launch, Saxton described the new shopper as one that would mix print with digital platforms, such as texting codes, to reach a wider audience.

Mines and Pines executives notified employees on Monday of the closing. Its offices are located in Central Square Mall in Grand Rapids.

In email correspondence with the newspaper, Saxton confirmed the closing. He added, however, that they were working with three local business people in an attempt to restart operations.

“The current fact that we are closing is true, but that decision may be reversed, before the end of week,” Saxton said.

White Ivy Design, a full service graphic design and web programming firm announced that it would be closing on May 19.

In an email distributed to clients and associates, owner Troy Anderson attributed the closure of the firm, which had been in business in Itasca County for 19 years, to a set of “unfortunate circumstances.”

Anderson and his wife Liza have been active participants in the local community. The two championed social causes as well as business concerns. Troy Anderson was instrumental in the launch of the Greenway Area Business Association (GABA) in 2001, a group that aimed to promote businesses in the Greenway Area.

White Ivy employed two persons in addition to the Andersons. Its office was located in downtown Coleraine.