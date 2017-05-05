Valentini named ‘Business Person of the Year;’ L&M honored for ‘Generations of Success’

The Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE) named Carol Valentini its Business Person of the Year April 26 during the 25th annual Joel Labovitz Entrepreneurial Success Award ceremony.

The UMD Center for Economic Development (CED) had its largest-ever attendance and most-ever nominees during the event, which was held Wednesday at the DECC.

Among the speakers were Joel Labovitz and Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, who proclaimed April 26 as Joel Labovitz Day in the city of Duluth.

This year, award recipients were selected from 76 nominees from throughout the Twin Ports and Arrowhead Region. They were honored as part of U.S. Small Business Week.

Valentini, said LSBE Dean Amy Hietapelto, not only is owner and chief executive of Valentini’s Vicino Lago in Duluth, but provides “tremendous service to the community.” Her Italian restaurant, established in 2008, has expanded with a deli at St. Luke’s Hospital, one downtown and a food trailer. She supports a long list of community groups, Hietapelto added.

“Immediately prior to opening a restaurant, she worked for 11 years as a program associate for the Northland Foundation. During her tenure, she organized two statewide youth entrepreneurial conferences and 12 Kids Plus conferences for thousands of young people,” she said. Valentini currently serves as Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce president.

Valentini said she inherited “an Iron Range work ethic.”

“Growing up on the Iron Range in the 50s and 60s made a profound impact on me,” she said.

The 25th annual Joel Labovitz Entrepreneurial Success Award recipients are:

Micro-Entrepreneur:

Clover Valley Farms – Cindy Hale and Jeff Hall; Duluth

In 2012, the idea of a farm business built around a unique product like fruit vinegars was untested. Since launching its line of culinary vinegars in 2014, Clover Valley Farms has established its brand, rapidly grown production capacity, tripled sales and is solidly positioned for long-term success.

Emerging Entrepreneur:

Vikre Distillery – Emily and Joel Vikre; Duluth

Vikre Distillery sustainably handcrafts gin, aquavit, vodka and whiskey. It favors recyclable packaging, uses all organic and/or local grains, and is working to become a zero-waste facility. Its products have won multiple national awards, and Vikre Distillery was also voted USA Today’s Best Craft Specialty Spirits Distillery.

Established Entrepreneur:

The Tongue and Groove Store – Ann and Kyle Anderson; Duluth

This wood component manufacturer has grown revenues and space, successfully emerging from dramatic industry shifts. The nature of the business requires hiring entry-level employees and providing training to develop their skills, giving them a quality career path and adding to the local economy.

Mature Entrepreneur:

The Black Woods Group – Bryan Flaherty; Duluth

Growing up in the hospitality business, Flaherty branched out further, adding Black Woods Grill & Bar locations, the Greysolon Ballroom & Moorish Room, Black Water Lounge, Tavern on the Hill, and catering. Flaherty and his team have developed consistent and steady growth as well as longevity in an industry where others come and go frequently.

Environmentally Engaged

Entrepreneur:

Yker Acres – Sara and Mark Weik; Carlton

Yker Acres annually produces more than 80,000 pounds of pork while growing 75 percent of its own feed. The company, which will install solar power this summer, has its pork featured at Duluth restaurants and grocers, and through direct sales. Yker Acres has won several awards, including the 2016 Mpls/St. Paul Magazine “Best Pork Chop.”

Generations of Success Award:

L&M Fleet Supply Company – Erik Andersen, Del Matteson and Shawn Matteson; Grand Rapids

Now managed by its third generation of owners, L&M Fleet Supply is an established, general merchandise retailer with a history of steadily growing its store size and numbers. With a corporate office in Grand Rapids and nine locations in Northern Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin, the company employs more than 650 people. L&M not only competes strongly against national big-box retailers, it continues to successfully go against statistics that say fewer than 1 percent of all businesses reach a third generation.