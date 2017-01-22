Vest, firearms purchases get green light from Keewatin Council

By Beth Bily

Keewatin Police will soon have a new line of defense.

At last week’s city council meeting, officials gave a thumbs-up to a request from the city’s police department to purchase ballistic vests and duty firearms for Officers James Breeden and Cody Kasper. A letter to the council from Police Chief Chris Whitney outlined the need for vests.

“Ballistic vests have a shelf life of five years and Officer Breeden’s vest was put into service in November of 2011. Officer Kasper just started on Jan. 1 and this would be his first vest,” wrote Whitney.

Although the vests cost $1,075 each, a state reimbursement program would refund half the cost to the city. Whitney also said federal grant funds could be accessed to cover the remaining cost. In the interim, police foreclosure funds would be used to finance the purchase, with any grant funding replenishing the police savings account upon receipt.

Councilors also OK’d the purchase of two Glock .22 40 pistols for each officer. The purchase will keep city officials in compliance with terms of the police union contract, which calls for the city to purchase firearms for each officer employed. Breeden has been using his own firearm while on-duty since 2008. If either officer leaves city employment, the firearms would either be left with the police department or could be purchased by the departing officer at original cost. The cost of the firearms purchase will be $724.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a natural gas franchise agreement with Minnesota Energy Resources.

• Approved a slate of reorganization motions for 2017, which designate official services and roles to be performed for the city in the coming year.

• Noted that Community Fun Day is scheduled for Jan. 21.

• Noted that Rep. Rick Nolan’s field representative Tom Whiteside would be coming to Keewatin on Jan. 18.

• Approved a letter of understanding regarding Susan Thronson as water clerk.

• Scheduled a work session for Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m.