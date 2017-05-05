Violent incidents put medical professionals on alert

By Kitty Mayo

A string of violent incidents at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital have raised red flags of concern.

Jean MacDonell, vice president of clinic services at Grand Itasca, says there have been three aggressive incidents against staff there in the last two months.

“It’s been an emotional couple of months, our staff have had to deal with increased violent behavior,” she said.

According to police reports all three incidents involved patients with elements of mental health problems and chemical use. Two of the incidents were assaults, the third was a refusal to leave the facility, necessitating escort off the premises by police.

One of the hospital’s employees suffered a broken nose and required surgery.

Three years ago, noticing an increase in the number of violent incidents in their ER, Grand Itasca began contracting with the Grand Rapids Police Department for security guard coverage overnight and on weekends.

In light of the recent incidents, Grand Itasca is considering expanding security guard presence.

That high stress situations, by their very nature filled with frustration and driven by pain, erupt into aggression occasionally perhaps is not surprising. However, MacDonell says that keeping staff, patients and visitors safe is paramount.

“Having more security presence might not stop every incident, but it does deter some and it feels good for staff to have an extra resource in de-escalation,” MacDonell stated.

While Grand Itasca contracts with the city of Grand Rapids for the security service, the guards are not police officers. Grand Itasca interviews the hires, and the police department provides crisis de-escalation training. The hospital security guards do not carry guns, but do have tasers for self-defense.

“With the number of incidents that were happening at Grand Itasca requiring police to respond, or stay and monitor patients at risk of becoming violent, it is a win-win for both of us,” MacDonell said.

In 2015 the Minnesota legislature passed an amendment to the hospital licensing requirements mandating hospitals to have violence training and prevention plans. The legislation is intended to protect healthcare workers from acts of violence in the workplace.

At Grand Itasca a special task force has been put in place to deal with workplace violence.

“We implemented the task force last year and our recent partnership with Fairview has allowed us to take advantage of a robust program for increasing safety and de-escalating situations,” MacDonell stated.

The new program trains all employees in safety practices when a “Code Green” goes into effect, with key staff trained in intensive de-escalation techniques.

Grand Itasca is also implementing a plan to be able to lock down areas of the building, and is in the process of adding electronic locks and badge readers to improve security. The emergency room is already able to be locked down.

MacDonell has heard the opinion that certain groups should be barred for being high-risk for violence, but Grand Itasca remains committed to serving all who need medical care. “That’s not how it works, everybody is welcome. We have to take care of the whole community,” she stated.

Is it a trend?

“Too early to tell.” That’s what Grand Rapids Police Chief, Scott Johnson, has to say about the possibility that the latest spate of violent incidents indicates a pattern. Admitting that it is extremely unusual to have this many incidents so close together, Johnson is urging a balanced approach to public safety.

“We are very much concerned for the safety of the people working there (Grand Itasca), but people suffering from mental illness are not inherently dangerous, and I don’t want anyone to think that people that are mentally ill are violent, that’s not the case,” Johnson stated.

Nonetheless, the police chief does report that anyone in crisis, and especially if chemicals like alcohol or drugs are added to the scenario, can act out. He says methamphetamine use is particularly prevalent in the area, and in combination with mental health issues can be a concern.

Fifth degree assault is the most common charge for an act of aggression and is considered a misdemeanor. A special law in Minnesota raises the bar on consequences for causing bodily harm to a health care worker in an emergency room, and like an assault on a police officer, can be charged as a felony.

However, Johnson says that the wording of the state statute allows for an enhanced charge only if it takes place in the ER. “One of these incidents took place in a clinic exam room, and the assault enhancement doesn’t come into play. In my opinion that statute needs to be tightened up a bit,” Johnson said, adding that he intends to contact local legislators to address the matter.

Staff at Deer River Clinic and Hospital, Essentia Health facilities, say they have not noticed an upward trend in violence there, and have no security staff. At Deer River threatening scenarios occur on average about once a week, with the policy of calling law enforcement to deal with mounting tensions early in an incident.

While acknowledging that ambulance transport for mental health cases remains high, Meds-1 Ambulance Service in Grand Rapids says they have not seen an increase in problematic incidents. “There was a time when we had a trend with some violent patients, but those calls when we’ve had to have law enforcement have decreased recently,” said Elisa Hughes, Meds-1 director of operations.

Chief Johnson attributes some of that decrease to a change two and a half years ago that puts a police officer at the scene of all medical calls. “The presence of a uniform there might defuse violence,” Johnson said of his officers who are certified as emergency responders.