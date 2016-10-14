Water conservation kits available to Bovey residents

Minnesota Energy Resources is offering free water conservation kits to all current residential customers in Bovey.

“Conserving water is good for our environment, because it means we’re taking less water out of our prized rivers, lakes, and aquifers,” said Jeff Larson with Minnesota Energy Resources. “Whether you are an outdoorsman or just enjoy the beauty of Minnesota’s many bodies of water, installing a free water kit is a small, yet easy way you can help preserve Minnesota’s treasured water resources.”

Two types of kits are available. Kit A includes two low-flow showerheads, two bathroom faucet aerators, and one kitchen faucet aerator. Kit B includes one of each.

In order to qualify for a free kit, a household must be owned by a Minnesota Energy Resources residential customer with an existing account and have a natural gas water heater. Households are also limited to one each of Kit A or two each of Kit B. Conservation kits are not available for newly constructed homes.

To order a free conservation kit, current Minnesota Energy Resources customers can simply complete an online form at http://minnesotaenergyresources.com/freekit or call us at 866-872-0052 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to have your account number ready.