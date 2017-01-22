Winter Rendezvous will bring hundreds of riders to the area

By Kitty Mayo

The MnUSA Winter Rendezvous is back in Grand Rapids this year, and organizers have high hopes for the 2017 gala.

The Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association (MnUSA) brings its members together from across the state each year to ride the trails together, and advocate for the sport. The weekend-long event, this year falling Feb. 9 through 12 draws around 300 riders into the host area.

This year’s Winter Rendezvous is being held at the Timberlake Lodge Hotel, with the Itasca County Snowmobile Alliance hosting the event. The Alliance is a collaboration of 15 area snowmobile clubs whose volunteers keep many miles of trails groomed and maintained.

Kicking off with an opening and hospitality reception at Timberlake Lodge on Thursday, the next day’s VIP ride will take the trails up to Sugar Lake Lodge where top management from Polaris and Arctic Cat will discuss trends in the snowmobiling industry.

A keynote speaker from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will address trail maintenance issues later during Friday night’s gathering at Timberlake Lodge,

Megan Christianson, executive director of Visit Grand Rapids, says the annual statewide event adds an important economic boost to the region. “Those 200 to 300 snowmobilers will spend money on lodging, shop and buy gas while the event will highlight our trails so they want to come back again,” she said.

Northern Minnesota’s winter recreation is very reliant on the whims of Mother Nature, and Christianson says this year is looking positive with plenty of snow, and recent temperatures well below zero.

Saturday will feature guided rides, ranging from short spur rides, to mid-range jaunts and full-day rides - all with warm-up and snack stops at trailside shelters. That night’s banquet will see annual awards, such as the Snowmobile Family-of-the-Year, and the Mud Dog Award for the person who rode the farthest to attend, replete with tales of breakdowns and misadventures.

Levi LeVallee, nationally recognized trick snowmobiler and former Winter X Games race gold medalist, will be featured as a keynote speaker during the weekend. He will be available for autographs and pictures with his sled, as well.

Given Itasca County’s more than 3,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, Christianson says this event is the perfect opportunity to check out the area’s trails regardless of club affiliation. “People come from all over the state, and you don’t have to be a member. This weekend is about us hosting trails that are groomed and ready to ride,” Christianson stated.

“Our terrain will cross many different landscape features, from mines to pines, lakes and bogs. In some of the most beautiful areas riders will cascade under the treetops and the scenery is just gorgeous,” Christianson said.

Last hosted in Grand Rapids in 2011, the Winter Rendezvous was bid on by area organizations, with Visit Grand Rapids committing funds to the event.

Timberlake Lodge owner, Burl Ives, says getting the event here has been process they have been working on for a year and a half.

A member of two local snowmobile clubs himself, Ives encourages non-members who enjoy the sport of snowmobiling to attend. “We need younger members to come on board to be part of keeping trails in good shape, and this is a good event to check out being a part of that,” Ives stated.

Tourism, Ives says, is vital to the economic survival of the area, and with a nice amount of snow cover so far this year things are looking good. “Snow is good for the economy, snowmobilers and others come here for the snow and they spend money,” he said.

Crediting snowmobile clubs in the region and the many volunteer hours they put in with attracting riders from all over, Ives believes it takes dedicated trail users of all kinds to keep them up. “All these beautiful trails, the vast majority are maintained by clubs and without them you’re not going to have trails,” said Ives, adding that the Itasca County Trails Task Force plays an instrumental role in bringing all types of motorized and non-motorized trail users together to pool resources.